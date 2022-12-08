Yes, it is that time of the year when Hallmark Christmas movies flood the film world.
The Hallmark Channel has become quite the industry giant in the field of movie making, thanks to their multitude of holiday-themed movies.
I’m glad I am not the only one who thinks that Hallmark movies can be syrupy sweet to the point of being comical, but their connection with the public and their success in the industry cannot be overlooked.
As an independent filmmaker, I cannot help but be inspired and awed by their business model and the amount of feature films they produce each holiday season.
At one point, they started out promoting “The Twelve Movies of Christmas,” and now 40 new Christmas movies each year seems to be the standard.
The founder of Hallmark, Joyce Clyde Hall, joined with his brother to start a greeting card company in the early 1900s. It became very successful and they went on to invent colorfully designed wrapping paper among other things.
Then in 1951, just as the era of television was dawning, Mr. Hall decided to sponsor and produce a program of his own. He was intrigued and inspired by the possibilities the new medium offered and he hoped to make educational and uplifting content.
The Hallmark Hall of Fame program showcased Broadway plays and classic literary adaptations. It has won a total of 81 Emmys over a period of 60 years and had a reputation for high quality.
The program went to a cable channel in 1991. Two Christian cable channels merged in 1993 to form “The Faith and Values Channel.”
Throughout the 1990s the channel continued to change hands until Crown Media Holdings partnered with Hallmark Entertainment in 2000. Soon after that, the channel was officially renamed the “Hallmark Channel.”
In 2009 they premiered their first “Countdown to Christmas.” It was so successful that executives felt this was a genre that the channel could try to expand. They wanted to become a “holiday programming destination.”
The Christmas in July tradition started in 2012.
By 2016 the network had come into its own and regularly scheduled its programs around seasons and holidays. The “holiday destination” theme was now an official brand and the tie in with the main part of the company, Hallmark Cards, was a perfect fit.
Commercializing the holidays is very lucrative. These days Hallmark has gained an audience of at least 85 million and their international market is still expanding.
Hallmark Christmas movies are a big business. The movies are often made by independent production companies in a few weeks for $1 or $2 million apiece. They are typically filmed in January and February and then released for Christmas later that year. Canada is a favorite location for filming possibly because of the snowy atmosphere.
There is a very specific plot formula associated with Hallmark Christmas movies. They are generally sweet romances set in various small American towns with standard community and holiday traditional events going on. They are made for a general audience and have inspirational themes.
Good clean fun with friends and family during the holiday season and a little bit of romance thrown in is a formula for a feel-good holiday experience.
The content is “evergreen” because stories of holidays, romance and family traditions are timeless and can be watched year after year.
Even the Christmas movies that are less successful gain attention and popularity because they are being spoofed and talked about on other TV shows and social media.
Hallmark has tried to avoid politics and make their movies appealing to a broad audience, but they are known for being traditional and conservative. In recent years, more effort has been made at expanding the diversity of the characters in their films
Families are Hallmark’s main target audience, but their most successful demographic is “women aged 18 to 54.” In fact, “86 percent of all Hallmark viewers are women.”
2019 saw the introduction of “Christmas Con,” a Christmas-themed event where fans go to meet their favorite Hallmark actors. The fans get a chance to pose with their favorite stars and be photographed among many other fun, Christmas-themed activities.
“Christmas Con” 2022 is scheduled to take place in Edison, New Jersey during the second week of December.
Hallmark movies are a mix of realism and idealism. The characters are going through “self-discovery” and that makes it appealing to fans who might be feeling the same way. Even their villains have a personality and goals.
Psychologists can agree that Hallmark movies are scientifically good for your health and stress levels. Escapism is a good thing.
Hallmark movies make people feel positive. They are often like modern day fairy tales. “Low production costs and high viewership are what network executives’ dreams are made of.”
These movies may be “cheesy” or syrupy and sweet, but they fill an important need in the entertainment industry by making people happy and letting them dream. They are marketing peace, joy and love, which is something the world can always use more of.
As I sit in my festively decorated office, sipping my favorite coffee and typing up my holiday column on gingerbread houses and fruitcake, it strikes me that the life I am living sounds just like a Hallmark Christmas movie in development.