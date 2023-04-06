Just a reminder that the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library is temporarily closed while new carpet is being installed. It will be closed through Friday, April 14.
No materials will be due during this time, and no late fees will be charged.
The Friends of the Library, as a part of their mission to raise awareness of the library and its programs through volunteer work, advocacy and fundraising, is offering a scholarship in the amount of $500 to a senior from this year’s Union High School graduating class.
Applications are available at the high school guidance office as well as at the library.
The library is looking to celebrate National Poetry Month (April) and National Library Week (April 23-29) with the help of the community!
Submit your poetry to the library and it will be displayed during National Library Week. Some poems will be published in the library’s column here in The Leader Vindicator.
Submissions can be sent to director@eccles-lesher.org, the library’s Facebook or Instagram, or mailed to Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, 673 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248.
On the Same Page Book Club will be held Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. to discuss “Black Hills” by Nora Roberts. Note that this is a new location for April’s book club event; we will be meeting at the Korner Restaurant.
In this No. 1 New York Times bestseller, Nora Roberts takes readers deep into the rugged hills of South Dakota, where the shadows keep secrets, hunters stalk the land, and a friendship matures into something more.
Next month, the On the Same Page Book Club will meet Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. to talk about “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel.
Set in the eerie days of civilization’s collapse,. the book is the spellbinding story of a Hollywood star, his would-be savior, and a nomadic group of actors roaming the scattered outposts of the Great Lakes region, risking everything for art and humanity.
A Novel Idea Book Club will meet Thursday, April 27, at 5 p.m. to discuss “You’d Be Home Now” by Kathleen Glasgow.
In this raw, deeply personal story, a teenaged girl struggles to find herself amidst the fallout of her brother’s addiction in a town ravaged by the opioid crisis. A journey of one sister, one brother, one family, to finally recognize and love each other for who they are, not who they are supposed to be, “You’d Be Home Now” is Kathleen Glasgow’s glorious and heartbreaking story about the opioid crisis, and how it touches all of us.
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
• Tuesday, April 25 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Steps to be Successful at a Job Fair. The purpose of this workshop is to learn how to develop your resume, prepare for an interview, and land a new job with a strategic elevator speech.
CareerLink workshops are completely free and open to the public.
To register for any of these events, contact Dani at (814) 272-4020, call or text (814) 678-5065, or email danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
Deep Search is now live in Libby — Are you familiar with the Libby app? Libby is the newer library reading app by OverDrive, where you can borrow ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and more from your local library for free!
Deep Search is the way for patrons to “recommend” titles to the library. The old “Recommend to Library” feature is no longer available on the Oil Creek Library District OverDrive. You can check out more about OverDrive/Libby under the Resources tab on the Eccles-lesher.org website, or visit oilcreek.overdrive.com/
Interested in antiques? Check out Kovels, the go-to source for expert information, pricing and trends on antiques and collectibles. This includes price guides, buy and sell guides, marks, newsletters, identification guides, and Q&A. Use your library card to access this resource through Libby today at www.overdrive.com/apps/libby#GetTheApp.
Our Seed Library is open! Come check out our new community offering now available to library patrons! Choose seeds to take home and grow and then bring back seeds to donate later. A library card is required to participate in the Seed Library, but it’s quick and easy to sign up if you don’t have one. All you need is a current government issued ID and proof of residence.