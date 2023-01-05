Another Christmas has come and gone and we certainly had a white one for snow enthusiasts! We hope most of you were still able to keep your plans despite the inclement weather and celebrate with family or friends.
As we end the year 2022 at the library, we are so grateful to our supporters and patrons for your generosity, patronage and help when and where we needed it. Thank you. We at the library wish everyone a happy and healthy 2023!
•
Moving ahead to 2023, the PA CareerLink will host a program here at the library at no cost to you. It will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. and the purpose of the workshop is to present an overview of all of the services offered through the PA CareerLink, which includes the WIOA Program and its eligibility requirements.
While it is free and open to the public, registering ahead of time is appreciated by contacting Dani at (814) 272-4020 (call or text), or email her at danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
•
Just a reminder for those with children from birth to age five, that our Lil Bookworms preschool group meets at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday here at the library.
Come and bring your young one/ones for a fun time of storybook readings and fun activities. It’s free and open to the public.
•
For the older set over age 18, we have our Adult Book Club. They have been meeting at Zack’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem on the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. to order food. The book discussion starts at 6 p.m.
January’s book selection is “The Wonder” by Emma Donoghue. February’s designated book is “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng.
The complete list of the book club’s chosen books for 2023 is available at the library, so feel free to stop in and get one. The book club is open to anyone who wishes to participate. New attendees are always welcome.
•
If you enjoy going to Punxsutawney for Groundhog Day or love all things groundhogs, you may want to attend the event we are having here at the library sponsored by the Clarion Conservation District. It will be held on Feb. 2 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The class is titled “Life Underground: Groundhogs and Other Rodents of PA” and is free for all ages.
If you are interested in attending, please contact hbequeathccd@gmail.com or call (814) 393-6147 to register at least two days prior to the event.
•
We will be offering an upcoming class on painting a wine jug, with a date to be announced. Look in future articles for when it will be held.
[Submitted by Debbie Troupe.]