Mark your calendars for the first week of April. The Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library will be closed for the installation of new carpet, thanks to receiving a grant from the Robert H. Reakirt Foundation.
The project will begin Monday, April 3 and will continue until it is completed. The library has blocked off two weeks for the project, but could reopen sooner.
In preparation for this project, the Community Room of the library will be unavailable for meetings beginning Monday, March 20. We wanted to give our patrons ample notice to avoid any inconvenience.
The Friends of the Library — as a part of their mission to raise awareness of the library and its programs through volunteer work, advocacy and fundraising — is offering a scholarship in the amount of $500 to a senior from this year’s Union High School graduating class. Applications are available at the high school guidance office as well as at the library.
Updates for the “A Secret Garden Bookstore” — The Friends of the Library have been busy organizing and shifting things around in our community’s favorite used bookstore.
They recently set up some new shelving, rearranged some areas and put out new materials donated by community members.
Next time you’re downtown, stop in to the library and check out the bookstore — it’s always a steal at $1 per bag.
The bookstore is located on the second floor of the library. Our apologies: while we have a lift in the main library, there is no elevator access to the second floor.
Teaming Up with the Rimersburg Senior Center — Miss Kelly will be back at the Senior Center on Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. to present a traditional Irish folktales program, which will include some imaginative and whimsical stories accompanied by a creative suncatcher craft.
Start off your St. Patrick’s Day with this fun collaborative program with the library and senior center!
Seed Library Grand Opening! Come check out our new community offering at the Grand Opening on Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m.
This event will allow participants to choose seeds and plant a small variety of their choice to take home and grow on their own. All ages are welcome and there is no cost to attend.
Storytime at the Library! Come check out Storytime on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. with Miss Kelly! This free program is open to toddlers and preschool-aged children and provides activities, stories, crafts, snacks and more!
Looking ahead to April — National Poetry Month: The library is looking to celebrate National Poetry Month and National Library Week (April 23-29) with the help of the community!
Through March 31, submit your poetry to the library and it will be displayed during National Library Week. Some poems will be published in the library’s column here in The Leader-Vindicator.
Submissions can be sent to director@eccles-lesher.org, the library’s Facebook or Instagram, or mailed to Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, 673 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248.
On the Same Page Book Club will meet on Tuesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. This month’s book is “If You Tell” by Gregg Olson. This is our non-fiction choice for the year.
A Novel Idea Book Club will meet on Thursday, March 23, at 5 p.m. to discuss “Belladonna” by Adalyn Grace.
Goodreads Choice Award Nominee for Best Young Adult Fantasy & Science Fiction (2022) and Amazon Editor’s Pick, this novel “brings to life a highly romantic, Gothic-infused world of wealth, desire, and betrayal.”
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
• Tuesday, March 28 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Basic Computer Skills. Learn to navigate your way through basic systems, including the desktop environment, internet searching and emailing.
• Tuesday, April 25 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Steps to be Successful at a Job Fair. Learn how to develop your resume, prepare for an interview, and land a new job with a strategic elevator speech.
These workshops are completely free and open to the public.
To register for any of these events, please contact Dani at (814) 272-4020, call or text (814) 678-5065, or email danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
Don’t forget our new library hours:
• Monday — 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Tuesday — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Thursday — 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Friday — 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Saturday — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Closed Wednesday, Sunday and Holidays.