Over the last few years, the pandemic has forced many of us into solitude. Many have hated being cut off from their social life, but then there are others (like me) who welcomed the peace and quiet and have eagerly latched on to the “hermit habit” as a way of life.
When you think, “hermit,” what immediately comes to mind is an unkempt individual with a long beard who may resemble a wild forest creature more than a human being.
These days there is actually a broad spectrum of levels of the hermit life. You are not limited to a shack in the woods. Some people even become hermits in their inner city apartments.
Traditionally, hermits have been religious. They would usually be Catholic and known as Canonical hermits living much of the same lifestyle as a monk in a monastery. Other religions such as Buddhism and Hinduism also have hermits, but definition of a modern-day hermit is simply someone who wants to get away from it all and be alone.
Hermits capture the imagination of the world, because they have dared to quit everyday life and get away from it all, something that most people can only dream of doing.
However, isolation is not for everyone, in fact, it is human nature to be social, so you should practice spending time alone to see how you like it.
Some hermits will use technology and some will not. It’s up to you if you want to go tech and electricity free and live off the land or take advantage of pizza delivery services.
How long can you go without leaving your house to go shopping? Most foods and over the counter medicines are good for a year or two. There is also the option of ordering food online and of hiring someone to do your shopping for you.
There are many ways to work from home and financially sustain yourself, although, some hermits do work day jobs. You could write, paint, compose music, conduct business or do any number of useful pursuits. Leading a life of solitude does not mean that you have to be idle.
People often become hermits to protest the ills of society, to find God, to find themselves, to pursue the arts or to eliminate everyday stress.
You don’t always have to be a hermit by yourself. You can be a hermit couple and even raise a family in the hermit lifestyle.
In my research, I ran across an interesting tidbit of history on hermits. In 18th century England, it became a popular trend among the upper classes to create dramatic landscapes on their estates that wouldn’t be complete without a real live hermit residing on the grounds. It was kind of like having a hired garden gnome.
The rich landowners would take out ads in the newspapers looking for hermits for hire to complete their garden.
There is flexibility in the hermit life and you may not have to go hermit full time. It might be that you just want to cut back on your social life or it is something you want to do for a few weeks or a few months every now and then, kind of like going on a retreat.
In any case, you should plan ahead, learn new skills and prepare in various ways. First of all, where will you live? Where will your money come from? Are you planning on growing your own food? Will you have some technology? How much furniture, food and clothes will you have? What medicines do you need? How are you on fixing the plumbing? Will you need transportation and where will you get it? How self-sufficient do you want to be?
Experts say that loneliness will be a problem. At first, it will likely be a welcome relief to have finally escaped the “noise” of everyday life and the solitude will feel like a blessing. But eventually, some boredom may set in and it could even become a little scary being by yourself. Your imagination can start to run away with you.
Not too long ago, my family was gone for the day and I was left alone. Everything started off fine. I was surfing YouTube at my computer, and then I started to hear the wind rattle something out in the yard. I began to get uneasy, then maybe a small thud could be heard from upstairs. A creaking of the side door, and I began to get very nervous. Surely, a murderer or a burglar was lurking somewhere on the premises. Maybe his face will appear at the side window at any moment. What was that? Another creaking sound? What shall I do? Draw the curtains! Lock the doors! Hide in the bathroom! Help!
Of course there was no criminal trying to get into the house. My imagination was running wild because I was alone and little house noises and the wind served to build up my anxieties.
I am quite sure that I am a city hermit. I like the country and the wide open spaces, but I am too domesticated to desire to forage through the land for survival.
From caves to woods to monasteries to hired garden gnomes to an inner city, luxury apartment, hermits come in many forms. So, whether you seek a life of spiritual devotion, artistic devotion or you just want to reduce the noise and anxiety in your life by embracing solitude, there is a place on the hermit spectrum you can call home.