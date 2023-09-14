If you have a child that is not in school yet, bring them down to our Lil’ Bookworms storytime held every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Redbank Valley Public Library.
We welcome children of all ages to participate and enjoy socializing with others. It’s a laid back atmosphere where parents/grandparents can talk while kids have fun playing with toys, listening to stories, and having a snack. It’s a great time for all!
Upcoming events this month at the library include: a Scare Crow Painting Class on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m.; Teen Book Club on Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m.; and a CareerLink representative will be here on Sept. 26 as well for a workshop on Resume Do’s and Don’ts at 2 p.m.
The second Thursday of every month is Book Club at Zack’s Restaurant at 6 p.m.
October’s book is titled “Interview with the Vampire” by Anne Rice.
Even if you don’t read or finish the book, stop in and socialize with us about it. You might discover you want it to be the next read on your list.
Some upcoming events to put in your calendar:
• Our Fall Book and Bake Sale will be Oct. 23-28 during regular business hours.
• The library will be holding its annual Shop, Look & Listen event on Saturday, Nov. 11, where you can get all the gifts on your list.
• Our holiday wreath sale will also take place during the month of November. More information will be available at a later date.