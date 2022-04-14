Every holiday comes with a plethora of cultural traditions that have been handed down over the centuries. In addition to the usual holiday festivities, there are a number of lesser known, but fascinating Easter traditions.
Some common Easter traditions actually came from pagan rituals of long ago, including the decorating of eggs, the eating of ham at spring festivals and associating rabbits with the goddess of fertility, Eostre. But it was actually 19th century greeting cards that really cemented the rabbit’s place in pop culture as an Easter icon.
Around the world, ways to celebrate the coming of spring and Easter vary in fascinating ways.
In Norway, skiing and vacationing in mountain cabins is traditional for Easter, but an even bigger tradition is mystery movies, TV and detective stories. Mystery stories are even printed on milk cartons during the Easter season.
You may have seen spindly decorated trees that look like they are made out of sticks in some spring displays. Well, that is based on the tradition of Swedish Easter trees. Twigs are supposed to be cut from trees, collected and placed in a vase, and decorated with feathers, ribbons and paper ornaments while you are waiting for the twigs to bud.
It is said the tree symbolizes a broom and sweeping winter away, but there are many legends about the Swedish Easter tree.
Have you ever heard of “Good Friday Kites?” Well in the country of Bermuda, they have a traditional festival of flying kites on Good Friday, because a teacher once used a kite to explain Christ’s ascension.
In Italy each year there is a popular tradition called “The Explosion of the Cart.” This event takes place in the city of Florence on Easter Sunday.
With much pomp, circumstance and fanfare, oxen pull a heavily decorated cart into the town square by the cathedral. The priest lights candles on it, the choir sings and then the Archbishop launches a rocket shaped like a dove (representing the holy spirit). It glides down a wire, and collides with the cart, setting off a shower of fireworks as the cart explodes. If all the fireworks in the cart explode, then everyone in the city will have good luck for the year.
There are some food traditions worth noting. Hot cross buns were first associated with Easter in medieval times when English monk, Thomas Rocliffe, baked the buns to celebrate Good Friday. Eventually people came to believe that hot cross buns were a good luck charm that would never go bad if baked on Good Friday. The superstitious hung them in their windows and soldiers and sailors took pieces with them for protection.
Greek Orthodox Christians eat lamb for Easter instead of ham in commemoration of Jesus’ sacrifice as being the lamb of God.
The Polish have a tradition of molding butter in the shape of a lamb to be served with their Easter dinner.
A ham dinner for spring festivals originated in ancient times when meat was scarce in the springtime, and the most readily available was the ham that had been curing all winter.
Yes, there is such a thing as an Easter witch in Sweden and Finland. The children dress up in old clothes and deliver handmade greeting cards door to door. They get candy too. It is usually on Maundy Thursday or the day before Easter.
Now we come to the characters that deliver the eggs and sweets to children.
- Sweden has the Easter Rooster.
- Australia has the Easter Bilby.
- Switzerland has the Easter Cuckoo bird.
- Netherlands, France and Belgium have the Easter Bells.
There is a legend of the Easter bells that says they are supposed to fly to Rome for the Pope’s blessing and bring back Easter eggs and chocolate bunnies for the children.
Ever wonder why some chocolate bunnies are hollow? Palmer candy company has an answer for that. They tell us the main reason is so that people won’t break their teeth trying to bite into a solid chocolate brick. I also imagine other reasons include that they can make bigger and fancier bunnies at a lower cost and be lighter for shipping.
Where did jelly beans come from? The ancestor of the jelly bean is called the “Turkish Delight.” It is a sweet made simply by heating sugar until it is very thick and then adding flavoring. They come in colorful chewy squares.
Boston candy maker, William Schrafft, is credited with inventing the jelly bean in its current form. During the Civil War he promoted his candy by telling everyone to send jelly beans as gifts to soldiers. After the candy returned to civilian life, it became a favorite in penny candy stores everywhere.
After days and weeks of festivities leading up to Easter, we finally arrive at the night before. Easter fires burn all night in some parts of Europe symbolizing the coming of the light into a dark world. The fires are typically accompanied with a service and prayer vigil until the morning light.
Sunrise services began in Germany in 1732 to commemorate the women going to the tomb at dawn and finding it empty. It quickly became very popular and the custom was soon adopted by American churches.
Easter has long been associated with spring fashion. Wearing new clothes on Easter is supposed to give the wearer “Good Luck” for the rest of the year.
In the 1800s, the church congregations in New York City decided to hold a little fashion show after church on Easter Sunday. After all, they had to leave church and walk down the street anyway, so it might as well be an official parade. The tradition stuck and the Easter parade marches on to this day.
Whether you celebrate some, all or none of the Easter traditions listed above, I wish you and yours a very Happy Easter and all the blessings of spring.