“When will your dad be coming home?” Heather asked.
“He won’t be,” Della answered. “He’ll never be able to come home.”
“But we can pray for a miracle,” Heather protested. “God can do miracles.”
“I know God does miracles,” Della responded, “but His miracles seem to have a purpose. Why would God make a ninety-year-old man young again? I think people miss all the little miracles God gives because they’re looking for a certain major miracle they want. We’ve seen many miracles, and I’m sure He’ll give us more, but I don’t think He’ll reverse Dad’s brain damage.”
Della remembered a lot of “little” miracles.
Her father had suffered bouts of pain, weakness, and confusion and became unable to read. It seemed like a miracle when surgery led to slow, sure improvement. Della bought large-print books for him until he could again read regular print. For a year, he gradually improved.
When her father was hospitalized with a stroke, Della looked for someone to care for him while she was at work. She was told it would be impossible to find a caregiver when she did not know how much care he would need, but one phone call found exactly the right person. God was at work.
Later, her father was able to stay alone again, but Della noticed a gradual decline. He started having trouble reading, but when she asked whether he needed large print again, he said, “No. I just can’t remember the part I already read long enough to keep reading.”
When Della came home from work one day she asked, “What did you have for lunch, Dad?”
He replied, “I ate that stuff you left for me.”
“I’m afraid you didn’t,” she answered. “It’s still here. I guess we’ll need to find another way.” When she asked where to find someone to get him his lunch and medication, most people said, “Nobody will want to work for an hour in the middle of the day. Their wages for an hour wouldn’t pay for gas to get there. It’s impossible.”
One friend answered, “No problem, I can do it. I can easily walk.” As Della’s father’s health deteriorated, the caregiver expanded her hours a little at a time until she started arriving before Della left for work and staying until she came home.
Della knew her friend was not comfortable with providing the kind of care that might soon be needed, so she looked for a replacement. She found nothing. When his doctor said a registered nurse would soon be necessary, she started the long evaluation process required to get him into a nursing home. Soon after that, he suffered the second major stroke and was admitted to the hospital. Two days later, the friend who had cared for him, suddenly was no longer available. Her mother had become ill and would need her daughter’s help for a long time.
The process for a stroke patient to go from hospital to nursing home is much less complicated than going from home to a nursing home, so the timing of the stroke also seemed like God at work.
When Della received the papers needed for his admission to the nursing home, she wondered how she could possibly get his signature on the single paper he had to sign. Arthritis in his hands had made writing impossible for him. She could sign the rest with power of attorney, but not that one.
As Della entered his room, he looked up at her and waved his hands saying, “We have to get those letters sent.”
“Okay Dad,” she said. “Here, sign this one.”
He took the pen, signed his first name quite legibly and then forgot what was needed, but he had made much more than the little squiggle the social worker had said they could accept. It seemed that God had been walking with them day after day. They did not get the big miracle they may have wanted—just many, many little miracles when they were most needed. God does know what is necessary. (See Matthew 6:8.)
If we cannot trust God without seeing the big miracles we want, maybe we need to hear what Jesus told the crowd gathered around Him: “This is an evil generation. It seeks a sign, and no sign will be given to it except the sign of Jonah.” (See Luke 11:29-30.) When we pray for a miracle, let us also make room in our hearts to accept God’s will. He may have something even better than we could think to ask.
•
The Prayer of Faith
The prayer of faith is answered
For our good by God above
Who keeps us in His mercy
And guides us by His love.
But sometimes, when it seems to us
Our prayers He will not heed,
Could it be that we are asking
What we want but do not need?
Could it be that we are praying
For what may not be the best?
Should we pray, “Your will be done, Lord,”
And trust Him for the rest?
Yes, our prayers of faith are answered
But only for our good
When we pray, “Your will be done, Lord,”
And trust Him as we should.
•
An Act of God
There was an earthquake a day or two ago.
“An act of God” they called it, didn’t you know?
And then a windstorm tore a town apart.
“An act of God” struck fear to every heart.
“An act of God” somehow becomes our song,
And we blame God for everything that’s wrong.
I wonder, when I hear what people say,
What right have we to blame our God this way?
“An act of God”—it would be better far
To thus describe a birdsong or a star,
A mighty oak tree or a tiny seed,
The boundless love that meets a soul’s deep need,
A flower, and a clump of sod,
Each one of these no less “An act of God.”
•
Bible Verses
Luke 11:29-30 (NKJV) — And while the crowds were thickly gathered together, He began to say, “This is an evil generation. It seeks a sign, and no sign will be given to it except the sign of Jonah the prophet. For as Jonah became a sign to the Ninevites, so also the Son of Man will be to this generation.
Matthew 6:8 (NKJV) — Therefore, do not be like them. For your Father knows the things you have need of before you ask Him.