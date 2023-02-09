“I’m sorry, Mom,” Evaline said. “I just don’t have time to help you bake that cake for the bake sale today. It’ll take less time for me to just stick one in the oven tomorrow morning. I’ll drop it off at the church in the afternoon. You won’t have to do a thing. I really have to get going now. Love you!”
As Evaline rushed off, she never realized her mother really didn’t care about the cake for the bake sale. She had just hoped for a little time in the kitchen with her daughter although their roles had become reversed. When Evaline was young, her mother had patiently allowed her to “help” until she grew and learned enough to actually be a help. But Evaline had failed to learn the patience that allowed unsteady hands to still do the parts they could do without growing annoyed when little spills occurred. She often told her mother, “I love you.” She would willingly cook, clean, do laundry, take her mother to appointments, or any other tasks needed. What she failed to realize was that her mother just wanted to spend a little time with her. She wanted to still do what little she could do and have her daughter help get the rest done.
Gary Chapman’s book, The Five Love Languages claims that different people recognize love in different ways. He says we need to try to see what our friends and family recognize as love. The five languages are: acts of service, giving and receiving gifts, quality time, words of affirmation, and physical touch.
Evaline was speaking the love language of service. She would do anything for her mother because she loved her. Her mother needed most of the things Evaline did for her, but she would have felt more loved if her daughter had taken the time to include her in the activities as much as she could. Evaline’s mother would have felt more loved if she could have had time with her daughter helping with the things that needed to be done.
Sometimes we fail to speak the right language for the person we love. We may think gifts show our love, but the other person may need a hug instead of an expensive gift that will just take up space. We may work tirelessly to show our love by what we do when the other person may want us to just sit down occasionally and really talk to them. Sometimes it is difficult to figure out what the one we love really wants.
We do not need to wonder what will show our love to God. He has clearly made known what He wants from us. Micah has written, “He has shown you, O man, what is good; And what does the Lord require of you but to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8 NKJV).
God told Ezekiel, “So they come to you as people do, they sit before you as My people, and they hear your words, but they do not do them; for with their mouth, they show much love, but their hearts pursue their own gain. Indeed you are to them as a very lovely song of one who has a pleasant voice and can play well on an instrument; for they hear your words, but they do not do them,” (Ezekiel 33:31-32). God obviously wants us to obey His word.
Jesus agreed with that message of obedience. He said, “He who has My commandments and keeps them, it is he who loves Me. And he who loves Me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and manifest Myself to him,” (John 14:21 NKJV). After Jesus was asked how He would do that, “Jesus answered and said to him, “If anyone loves Me, he will keep My word; and My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make Our home with him. He who does not love Me does not keep My words; and the word which you hear is not Mine but the Father’s who sent Me,” (John 14:23-24 NKJV). (See also 1 John 2:5.)
Although words are nice to hear, love must be more than words. “My little children, let us not love in word or in tongue, but in deed and in truth,” (1 John 3:18 NKJV). James agrees, “But someone will say, ‘You have faith, and I have works.’ Show me your faith without your works, and I will show you my faith by my works,” (James 2:18).
Do our actions match our love words?
•
Loving God
“I love You, Lord,” I prayed one day.
Then with quick, “Amen,” I was on my way.
There were people to see and things to be done —
Just rush, rush, rush till the setting sun.
Then I prayed again as I had that morn,
“I thank You and praise You and love You, Lord.”
As I paused for a moment to look at the sky,
A gentle voice said, “I wonder why,
If you love me so, all your time was spent
With so little thought about where it went.
Why didn’t you hear when I spoke to you?
Why didn’t you ask what I’d have you do?
I love you, Child, with a heavy heart
On days like this when we’re far apart —
On the days when you have no time for me
And it seems you can neither hear nor see.
Dear Child, as you pause for this moment’s rest,
Remember I plan for your very best.
So please take me with you throughout your day;
Don’t shut me out as you race away.”
Then I cried, “Dear Lord, please forgive my fault
For my love today was all just talk,
And I left no time in my busyness
For You to comfort and help and bless.
Now let me serve You with heart and hands;
Let me hear and obey all Your commands.
Let me say, ‘I love You,’ with more than voice;
Let my heart obey and my soul rejoice.”
•
Bible Verses
1 John 2:5 (NKJV) — But whoever keeps His word, truly the love of God is perfected in him. By this we know that we are in Him.