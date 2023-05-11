Love is agony. The beloved babe’s arrival foretells the pain that is to come — constant weariness, aching with exhaustion at 2 a.m., trying to soothe a wailing infant.
Love is heartache. A young child, willful and disobedient, cries out, “I hate you!” stretching all the patience Mom can muster to its last thread of elasticity.
Love is worry. The youth exerts his independence, stepping out into a hostile world, demanding to be viewed as an adult while risking his future on immature decisions. Dependent/independent, reverent/scornful, loving and spiteful, rushing headlong into the future while cherishing a tattered remnant of the past.
Love is misery. Tragedy and grief await at every turn. There is no hope, no future to embrace. The past becomes forever, tomorrow is a myth, and today is filled with despair.
Turn back from the bleakness and futility! Turn back and look again. Brush away the tears so you may see more clearly. The agony was always entwined with joy. The laughing, squealing infant in his bath brings a smile that erases the tiredness in his mother’s eyes.
Love is healing. The heartaches were blended with kisses. The Mom he “hated” a moment ago is “truly the bestest Mom in the whole wide world,” her patience patted down and soothed with baby hands as love wraps it all in a cozy hug.
Worry is tempered by faith. Rebellion is not a full-time job, and often the strong young back bends willingly to the heavy burden. Strong arms encircle and support. Love is solace and safety.
Love takes the bitterest agonies of life and mixes them with a warmth that dries the tears. The shadows that may surround us are softened and lightened by the reflected beams of love.
Love is courage. Truly tragedy and grief will come, but love gives the resilience to face it and go on, doing what must be done in spite of woe.
When our vision of the future shatters and disappears, love cushions the blow and gives us the strength to step bravely into the dark unknown.
Love colors the past with rosy tints, erasing the weariness and heartaches while enhancing the joy and peace, until memories become a healing balm to soothe our broken hearts.
Love is eternal. Grief is only for this present time. Despair will end, but love will continue, a glowing spark that cannot die.
And because we love, and have loved, and will love, we must believe it was and is and will be worth all the agony that may be entwined with it.
And because God loves, has loved, and will always love, we have hope, we have assurance, we have joy no matter what may happen in our world. Because God is Love.
Mothers, who must weather all the storms of life, who have learned to rely on God’s love, can point their children to a life worth living instead of a life filled with nothing worthwhile.
Barna, an organization working with the Issachar Companies in California, has done research concerning who Christian teens identify as providing spiritual guidance. Mothers are named most often as those who instill the values and principles of their faith. Mothers are often the ones who teach young people about prayer, God’s forgiveness and the Bible. They are the ones who most encourage church attendance and teach religious traditions.
Paul recognized the influence of Timothy’s mother and grandmother. He mentioned “the genuine faith that is in you, which dwelt first in your grandmother Lois and your mother Eunice.” (See 2 Timothy 1:5.) Paul believed that Timothy also had that same kind of authentic faith. Paul urged Timothy, “But you must continue in the things which you have learned and been assured of, knowing from whom you have learned them, and that from childhood you have known the Holy Scriptures, which are able to make you wise for salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus,” (2 Timothy 3:14-15 NKJV).
As our world changes, as more mothers find it necessary to juggle a career (or possibly even two jobs) along with their responsibilities at home, it is important to find ways for children to learn the tenets of their faith. Often, as in Timothy’s situation, grandmothers can have a role in the teaching. Fathers, grandfathers, uncles, and aunts can also help. Paul was a factor in Timothy’s growth as a Christian. As Paul’s world changed, he found it necessary to let Timothy go to Thessalonica on his own. Paul wrote that he, “sent Timothy, our brother and minister of God, and our fellow laborer in the gospel of Christ, to establish you and encourage you concerning your faith,” (1 Thessalonians 3:2).
When a young person is ready to spread his wings and leave the safety of the nest, parents sometimes face a dilemma. Change is hard. Sometimes fear keeps parents from recognizing it is time to let go. The adjustment may cause anxiety and apprehension on both sides. That is a time to remember, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble,” (Psalm 46:1 NKJV).
•
Letting go
Letting go
Is very hard to do —
Maybe harder for me
Than it is for you.
How can I say
That I want to be free,
When I’m really not sure
That I want to be?
If I make a mistake,
I’ll be hurt, I know,
And you’ll feel my pain —
Love has always been so.
But time heals the hurt,
Love eases the pain,
And I will not lose.
I can only gain.
Letting go
Is very hard to do.
I know it’s hard for me,
And maybe harder for you.
I may be hurt
In the world outside,
But I’d rather be hurt
Than to never have tried.
•
Bible Verses
1 John 4:8 (NKJV) — He who does not love does not know God, for God is love.
2 Timothy 1:5 (NKJV) — When I call to remembrance the genuine faith that is in you, which dwelt first in your grandmother Lois and your mother Eunice, and I am persuaded is in you also.