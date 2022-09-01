Recently, my old buddy and I were fishing in the Allegheny River. We got to talking about the wide variety of fish to be found there.

When you start reeling something in from the river, you never know for sure what it’s going to be. It might not even be a fish, as mudpuppies and turtles are sometimes hooked. A while back, a friend of mine’s son actually caught an eel in the river. Back in June, my buddy caught a longnose gar. It was only about twenty inches long, but that’s only the second one I’ve ever seen, and he is the only person I know who ever caught one.

