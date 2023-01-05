After the past three years, you tend to hesitate when it comes to saying Happy New Year. It’s like summoning demons or licking a metal pole in January, you know. It always ends in tears.
But before I go too far down that dodgy path, I would like to thank the three men, strangers to me, who stopped and picked me up from the ground one day last week. My brother’s puppy zigged when I thought she was zagging, there was a patch of ice involved and then I was airborne.
In Olympic terms, I stuck the landing. The pup was delighted by Aunt Sue’s new game and proceeded to pounce on me repeatedly. It was the flailing of my arms that got the attention of the Good Samaritans.
And maybe that’s a good place to start this week’s stream-of-consciousness column.
It’s the first time in my life that I’ve been on the receiving end of this kind of impromptu help. What goes around comes around. This may have been my reward for stopping to check on a college kid who hit a curb with his bike and went flying into the bushes 30 years ago.
Or maybe not. Old memories resurface at the oddest times.
I keep checking on the Red Bank’s coating of ice this morning. “The ice is going out” is always a big deal to those who live along a watercourse, and today might be the first day for it this year.
Christmas weekend’s flash freeze formed creek ice in a shockingly short time. The Red Bank had open water on Thursday morning, and 36 hours later it was frozen solid.
It was a perfect ending to a year full of undesirable surprises.
Still, we got through 2022, just as we did 2020 and 2021. There are some people who claim that we are actually entering our fourth year of 2020. Gosh, I hope not.
In case we are, this might be the time to don our Good Samaritan superhero capes and carry on.
The area food pantries still need help and will for some time. The libraries can always use donations. So can the thrift stores.
If you have been following the war in Ukraine, those folks can use all the help they can get. If you knit or crochet, warm wool socks are a big hit with all ages. Hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and bedroom slippers are also in demand.
As a side note, a friend went to Ukraine and eastern Poland recently on a humanitarian mission. A former military member for 11 years and a surgical technician for 20, he was overcome by the plight of the women and children who had lost everything.
A pair of socks might not mean much to us in our warm intact homes. It might mean everything to somebody sleeping in a makeshift bomb shelter.
I know that I’m not the first person to write these words in the L-V or its predecessors. What has happened before will happen again. There is no new thing under the sun.
You know what I miss? I miss those long-ago weeks when it was easy to write a breezy cheesy column. The only one I really managed last year was the one about the escapee pheasants.
Even they were eaten by a neighborhood cat, leaving behind clumps of feathers in the yard and odd carcasses in the bushes. I feel bad for those beautiful and inept farm-raised birds.
On the other hand, there will be more interesting or quirky stories coming up. There always are. I have a few favorites from the past.
For example, maybe the Bigfoot festival at Milton Loop Campground will be on again this year. It was canceled last year because of a loss in the owner’s family. Whether you are a true believer or not, the company of good and good-natured people is a balm for the soul.
The Widnoon Store is still open, and it won’t be too many months until the ice cream stand will open for the season. Same thing with Sweet Delights in Distant.
The Mahoning Dam recreational area isn’t that far away, a hidden gem or unexplored territory for a surprising number of area residents. It’s a great place for a family picnic and the fishing is pretty good, too.
There is always the art gallery in New Bethlehem near the trail, just a few steps away from a couple locally owned restaurants. And we have an excellent bakery on Broad Street, accompanied by a very pleasant coffee shop across the street and down the block.
These might not be the good old days that we are tempted to sigh for, but they aren’t bad.
Here’s to a hopeful and brighter 2023.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]