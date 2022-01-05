Dear Gayle,
I have been dating a new man for a couple of months. I like him and want to spend time with him. We have fun, but nothing he ever says, and nothing about where he works or lives tells me anything about his past. When I bring it up, he just says his life has been boring and there’s nothing to tell. He’s wonderful to spend time with and I hate to do anything that would mess this up, but I just have a feeling that something is up with Mr. Perfect. Should I let it go, and if I don’t, what should I do about it?
— Just Curious
Dear Curious,
You are right to be curious about this seemingly perfect-for-you-person. It may be that he really is just fine, but it would be best to know this. Part of the getting-to-know-you process is asking and answering questions. That is what grows a two-dimentional relationship to something deeper. It allows for the growth of emotions beyond just liking someone. You might not want to take this relationship any further without first filling in some of the obvious holes. You could decide on several specific questions for which you would expect answers, such as, “do you have any children, are you married, where did you grow up, where are your parents, tell me about your siblings...?” Keep in mind that he may not be sharing because he does not want a closer relationship with you. He might also be hiding something. Whatever is happening, it is not settling well with you, so be careful about settling for this as the extent of the relationship; you likely want to be in one with someone you can trust, and this man is not yet giving you any basis on which to build that.
Dear Gayle,
My ex and I reacquainted a while back. The attraction was still there, and the reason we broke up was lost on us. We started dating again, and now he’s talking about us remarrying. I’m thinking about it, but I’m worried that whatever caused our problems before will come back and we’ll have to go through all of that all over again. He says because we can’t remember, it was probably something minor and stupid and overblown. What do you think?
— A Strong Maybe
Dear Maybe,
He might be right. If someone had cheated, at least one of you would remember it; that kind of pain does not generally disappear for both parties. It would have helped for me to have known how old the two of you were when you married, and how long the union lasted. I would ask you only to take your time. In time, the reason might resurface, and then the two of you could decide if it still carries the same importance as it did before.
Dear Gayle,
I have a seeing eye dog. When we are out somewhere, people don’t understand that my dog is a working dog. They try to pet her, and some try to give her treats. My dog has a health issue and shouldn’t eat just anything. I don’t starve my dog, and she gets treats, but I can’t have them coming from strangers. While she is working, she shouldn’t be eating anything and shouldn’t be distracted. People mean well, but they just don’t get it that they have to leave my dog untouched. Can you please remind them for me and others with work animals? Thanks.
— Amy
Dear Amy,
I am pleased that you wrote. There are still many people who do not realize that a seeing-eye dog is to be treated differently than other dogs. Posting something every now and then gives more people a chance to learn this. Unfortunately, that knowlege will not stop some people who feel that rules are for everyone else but themselves.
Dear Gayle,
Christmas is over, but my heart hurts anyway. I have two grown children with families. I was not able to see my grandchildren over the holidays. It’s been a while since I was last allowed. My daughter makes us see her children outside only and it’s too cold to have my husband and me spend time outside after a two-hour ride to get to her house, and we still couldn’t hug anyone. My son and his wife live closer, but they are anti-vaccines and they wouldn’t let us near their children if we got booster shots because we might “shed” live pathogens that would get on them and their kids and give them the disease. So we didn’t get the boosters, but we still never saw the kids because we both came down with COVID. Thanks for letting me vent.
— Grandma
Dear Grandma,
Because you were able to write to me, I assume that you are doing better. Good. This is a crazy and scary time, and young parents are particularly attentive to protective measures. The myth about the shedding has been debunked, by the way. Shedding can happen only in vaccines containing live cultures, but no live-cultures exist in any vaccines for any diseases in America. Stay in touch with your grandchildren in any other ways that you can. Even regular phone calls keep you in their minds and hearts.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]