In December, the 117th Congress passed a pork-laden $1.7 trillion spending bill of more than 4,000 pages. At the time, no one had the chance to read it all, but we have now.
If our enemies had passed an appropriations bill for us, it’s hard to imagine one much different than the Democrat bill. For example, there’s “up to $500,000,000” and “not less than $150,000,000” for border security — but not ours. Jordan’s getting that money. Nepal and Lebanon are also getting money for border security, but not us. It does provide $1.563 billion to the Customs and Border Patrol, but expressly forbids the money from being used to build walls, hire more agents and deport illegals. The money can only be used to process illegals, feed them, shelter them and transport them to the interior of the United States.
There’s only one problem. The Democrats don’t have the money to pay for it. Tax revenues are not enough to cover all this insanity, so they have to borrow it. The thing is, they’re not allowed. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday the United States will likely hit the $31.4 trillion statutory debt limit on Jan. 19, though she thinks she can come up with enough cash to last until June.
Look at it this way. Every month you use your credit card and don’t pay off the entire balance, that’s called “unpaid balance” and gets added to the total you owe — your “new balance.” The government’s “unpaid balance” is called “the deficit.” The “new balance” on the government credit card is called the “national debt.” In the same way you have a credit limit on your card, the government does too, but they call it the debt limit or ceiling. Like you, once they reach their limit, they can’t borrow anymore until the credit card company raises their limit.
The credit card company for the government is Congress.
According to Reuters, Yellen “urged the lawmakers to act quickly to raise the debt ceiling to “protect the full faith and credit” of the United States, and that widows and orphans might not get their Social Security checks.
As you might expect from Democrats — B.S. There are two types of spending: Mandatory and Discretionary. Mandatory spending is set by pre-determined laws or regulations. It cannot be changed without an act of Congress. Discretionary spending, on the other hand, is set by Congress and can be changed at any time. Some examples?
Mandatory: interest on the debt, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Discretionary: cell phones and bus rides for illegals, and a border wall for Jordan.
So the minimum payments on the government credit card will be paid, as will Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. But it will use up a lot of the tax revenue and not leave as much for the defense contractors, Ukraine, cell phones and bus rides for illegals, and a border wall for Jordan.
Boo Hoo!
Incredibly, amazingly, House Republicans are looking at how long the government’s been making only the minimum payment on its card and concluding it’s destined to go bankrupt. They are standing up and saying “No!”
Admiral Mike Mullen, Obama’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated: “The most significant threat to our national security is our debt.”
That and illegal immigration, with China a close second.
Don’t fall for the hype. We won’t default on the debt, and Social Security and Medicare will be paid. But what happens after that? Do we really want to go in debt for those cell phones?
Social Security in 2022 cost $1.2 trillion, Medicare was about $733 billion and CBO projects that annual interest payments are $399 billion in 2022. Total U.S. federal government estimated revenue for 2022 is $4.9 trillion. That leaves $2.4 trillion to spend and negotiate over with no debt.
Let’s stop borrowing before it’s too late.
