I thought that I would whip off a salute to our moms because Mother’s Day is less than a week away. After the past three years of global craziness, it’s time to celebrate the new normal of life.
You know, so-called boring stuff is very good.
This coming weekend, my daughter and I are going to celebrate the day in our newly invented way. A visit to see my mom at her care facility will start things rolling. This will be the third year doing so, but at least Mom is in relatively better health this time.
Parkinson’s has robbed her of mobility, but she recognizes people. Getting her to eat can be challenging, but she was always a big fan of home cooking, something that institutional food service can’t copy very well.
I can’t tell you what Mom’s favorite food is because she liked almost all of it once upon a time. Cherry pie and French dressing, not at the same time, are at the top of the list. Liver and onions might hold last place.
To the people who know her best, this might be newsworthy. She and Mary Shick, who we lost this past week, served so many church dinners that their own preferences may have gotten lost in the hustle and bustle of feeding and nourishing other people.
Mom was usually baking a cake or pie back in the days when funerals were followed by a sit-down dinner at the church. Sometimes, a gelatin salad was requested, one from her vast collection of recipes.
I don’t know if you’ve been following the news, but the company that makes Tupperware is in financial trouble. My mom’s life would have been a lot more complicated without all those ingenious plastic food containers. They were perfect for toting cakes and pies to picnics and church dinners.
One summer when I was 14 or so, she and I tackled the de-stashing of my great-grandfather’s house. Among the loads of Depression glassware and bric-a-brac, we unearthed my great-grandmother’s handwritten recipe books. Mom and her Grammy Ferguson were close and a few of those nostalgic dishes began appearing at our house.
Some years ago, I mentioned my parents baking what seemed to be a metric ton of ammonia cookies, made using baker’s ammonia rather than baking powder. The smell was ghastly while they were baking, a process best undertaken when you could have the windows wide open.
Teenage girls in the 1960s and 1970s were just like their modern counterparts. I was not amused, and to this day I would not bake a batch willingly. But we do grow wiser, some of us, and I know why Mom craved a whiff of that old-time atmosphere.
As the years went by, Mom and I both preferred home cooking to going out for dinner, but that is always a nice treat. I used to cook Swiss steak using my mother’s recipe when I was far from home and feeling a little homesick. It helped.
Swiss steak always reminds me of Sunday dinner when I was little. Once Mom got an electric skillet, a lot of the fuss was taken out of our after-church meal, and this was an easy meal to set and forget. So was chicken cacciatore.
Another item that Mom treasures is her sewing machine, now idle for many years. My dad scrimped and saved for it for a full year, presenting it to her one Christmas. While I was in high school and on semester breaks from college, Mom and I were always churning something out.
Mom and I have lived different lives, so I wasn’t able to do all those things that she did, but I made an effort. My daughter grew up on homecooked meals, coveted mom-made clothing and baked-from-scratch cakes.
Our plans this year will be lacking a cake, and our dinner will be served at a restaurant. Nevertheless, Dearest Daughter will be receiving a couple pairs of handknitted socks as part of her gift. She’s been expressing sock envy lately, so I hope this redeems me as a mother.
In 2019 and early 2020, it was apparent that Mom’s ability to walk was on the wane. Her main complaint was not going anywhere but doctors’ appointments. What was a good daughter to do?
Carjack her on a Saturday morning, take her to lunch and stop by the dollar store. Throw in a cruise through downtown Seminole to find the house where she spent her first five years of life. Maybe go in search of her great-grandmother’s house in Distant.
She wanted to go to Walmart in early March 2020, a few days before the lockdown. I talked her out of that adventure and took her to Dollar General instead. I wanted to avoid hordes of anxious people, but my good intentions still bother me three years later.
Somewhere along the way, the daughters and mothers begin switching places. It’s a never-ending cycle.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]