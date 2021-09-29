Everybody comes to Burger King! It was there I met John Russo and Russ Streiner of “Night of the Living Dead” fame. I guess with the limited number of movie people in Pennsylvania, more specifically western Pennsylvania, it was almost inevitable, I would meet them one day. At that time, they were teaching film classes at the DuBois Business College, and I was fortunate enough to be able to enroll and get that extra bit of film training I needed to jumpstart my independent film productions. I still count them as mentors and valued friends.
When Hulu was new, I was watching the Donna Reed show. I stumbled upon Paul Petersen’s website. It said I could order an autographed photo, so I did. I learned about an organization he runs called “A Minor Consideration” for protecting child actors. I friended him on Facebook, and the doors to an exciting world were opened to me.
I had entered the portals of a star-studded virtual world that was a subset of the classic Hollywood social scene. There were many names I had seen guest starring on multiple TV shows of the 60s, 70s and 80s. All living out their drama-filled lives on Facebook just like so many of us. Many retired celebrities eager to connect with fans and build their own Facebook profiles. It was exciting to be a spectator on the edges of this movie-land society.
The first thing you realize when you follow celebrities is that they are human too. Surprise, surprise! They are not gods and goddesses who came down from Mount Olympus to appear in magical motion pictures for our entertainment. Perhaps what sets them apart is that they have more ambition, more emotions, more creativity and innovation than the average person.
You occasionally stumble across celebrities or their family members on YouTube. It gives you a little “WOW!” moment! You’re thinking, “I just saw this person on a Hollywood documentary and they have a YouTube channel, WOW!!!” And why wouldn’t they have a YouTube channel? After all, they are human too.
Of course, we all remember the time Erik Estrada came to New Bethlehem. Redbank Valley High School was packed with fans of “CHiPs.” The Boomers were there to see their hero more than the independent film that was screened. I confess that even an old movie buff like me had not seen Erik Estrada’s movies or “CHiPs” prior to meeting him at Redbank Valley High School. It was just as well, because that way I wasn’t a bit nervous about meeting him. The downside of not being familiar with his work was that I had nothing to say. I was speechless. He must have thought I was deaf and dumb.
I found Larry Wilcox on Facebook, and his personality was nothing like the calm, quiet “CHiPs” police officer. On Facebook he comes across as a very energetic, fun-loving, jokester, bold, opinionated, yet, very poetic, philosophic, introspective and deep. Actors are larger-than-life-personalities and that’s what draws the rest of us to them.
As you grow older, your fascination with creative celebrities begins to wane and you see that art isn’t the most important thing in the world. While we yearn for beauty, all the basics of life must be supplied before we can enjoy it, so your focus shifts to what you can do to help alleviate suffering in this world. Entertaining people and cheering them up is great, but if the roots of social ills are not cured, then entertainment is but a hollow victory.
These days I am more impressed by world leaders and freedom fighters than actors or singers, and fortunately, they all have addresses where you can mail your letters. You usually get form letters back, but last year, I had even a bigger thrill than my James MacArthur letter. I wrote to Queen Elizabeth II, (you see, I am not shy) to sympathize with the very public struggles her family has been going through. I didn’t really expect a reply, but a kind, personalized letter came in return, and I was overjoyed! The Queen of England is like the ultimate celebrity figure of all time. What a thrill!
I used to wonder what it all meant. Why do we adore celebrities? Why do we fall in love? There must be an answer. We desire to be accomplished and respected as they are. Those who are a part of art are surrounded by a mystique. Grand musical scores along with the rich, cinematic color makes the movie actors part of a grand and glorious painting that encompasses all the senses. As one classmate once put it, “Film is the wedding of the arts.”
An actor is an artist with his whole being. Your voice, body and emotions are your paintbrush and the stage and film are the canvases where you make your mark and help your audience understand people from all walks of life. An actor is like a jewel in a work of art and all the elements, sets, music, props, costumes, etc. are merely the setting from which he shines.
Who can say what is behind the drive that impels some people to play sports, write music, make movies and even act? Is it a search for beauty? A search for high achievement? A search for wholeness? A search for heaven? Or, perhaps in our DNA there is a little chromosome that assigns us our professions.
The effects of celebrities can be either positive or negative on the whole of society. They have the power to inspire us to great achievement or to criminal activity. Whether we are famous or not, setting a positive example in our day to day life can help to cheer, encourage, inspire and influence so many people around us — more than we realize.