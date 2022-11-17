I will open with a few things that I think need to be stated. First is the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Nancy Pelosi. This was a horrible crime. He was attacked in his own home.
I am certainly not a fan of Nancy Pelosi. In fact, I think she represents a grave threat to our way of life. I have seen a number of memes making a joke out of the attack. This is disturbing. The incident is not funny. Instead, it is a reflection of the violence which seems to be overtaking our society. It was not a left or right thing; but, rather, the action of a lunatic.
Well, another election is history. The Red Wave that so many predicted, didn’t happen. When you look at the way things have been, and still are, it is puzzling.
Inflation, the great destroyer of the American Dream, is rampant. The most talked about, of course, is gasoline. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that gasoline would be cheaper if we used our own oil, rather than buying it from price gouging countries that hate us. The prices of other goods are also through the roof, but people voted for that to continue or worsen.
When it comes to Pennsylvania, the results are especially disturbing. I can’t imagine a worse choice for the Senate that John Fetterman. While I certainly don’t believe in making fun of his health, I find his far left, radical views frightening. Part of the blame, I believe, falls on the Republicans. Their choice of candidate to oppose Fetterman was very poor. As this is being written, election day was five days ago, and the control of Congress is not yet decided. Sometimes, it’s hard to stay interested.
What were the driving factors behind the way the election turned out? One can only speculate, but the old nemesis, apathy, probably played a part. Even more frightening is the idea that perhaps people are beginning to revel in the idea of freebies from the government. Labor shortages in many industries would seem to point to that. Why work, if the government will meet your needs for you?
The whole issue of student loan forgiveness is beyond absurd. Will we have mortgage forgiveness, auto loan forgiveness, etc.? When you take out a loan, it is done with the understanding that you will pay it back. If you took out a student loan to major in something ridiculous, and can’t find a job in that field, that’s your problem. Why should the rest of us foot the bill?
Martin Luther King Jr. once said: “It seems that I can hear the God of history saying ‘That was not enough!’, for I was hungry, and ye fed me not ... Consequently, ye cannot enter the Kingdom of Greatness.” During this holiday time, there are agencies which provide food to those who are in desparate need, often through no fault of their own. These agencies, especially local food banks, really need help. Please be sure to support them.
Last Friday was, of course, Veterans Day. Anyone who doesn’t respect and honor veterans is an idiot. It is great that there is a day set aside to recognize them, but that recognition should happen every day of the year.