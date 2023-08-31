As the stubborn sun finally slid through the drizzly, gray clouds and shone its warming rays on the back yard swimming pool of a quiet residential street in Saxonburg,“It’s a wrap!” was greeted with much jubilance and exhilaration from the cast and crew of “Judge Not.”
The ambitious production was filmed over an intensive 10-day shooting schedule, with the majority of locations based in and around the Kittanning area.
The cast included Kayla Royko, Arrim Jung, Erik Thompson, Aaron O’Dell, Debbie O’Dell, Adele Celeste Smith, Daniel Valdez Tirado, Kaylie Kickbush, David Kickbush, Nate Horner, Mark Pintar and Judy Fruehstorfer, as well as many bit players and extras
The core technical crew consisted of five members, Travis Culley, Roger Gelik, Jesse Hutchins, Michael Gafner and Mitch Stivason.
The film production of “Judge Not” was headed by author and director Aaron Dunbar of Kittanning. His previous credits include “A Wish for Giants” (2018) and “Forgiving God” (2022).
My story begins like the stereotypical Hollywood hopeful of Golden Age Cinema. A youngster who always dreamed of being a movie star and just knew she had the talent to be the one to “make it” to the top. I was determined to carve out a place for myself in the cinema universe in one way or another, no easy task, as I was about to find out.
Many years of school and community theater productions followed, culminating with a degree in Theater and Acting from Clarion University, now PennWest University.
Still many more years of independent short films, theater productions and YouTube vlogs came after that. I was on camera and on stage doing what I loved, but something was still missing.
I first heard about JC Films when the Redbank Valley High School Bible Club brought Erik Estrada to New Bethlehem to screen their second faith-based movie “Uncommon.” It was quite an event in our little town. This was in 2014, so I subscribed to their email list and kept an eye on the progress of their company because I was interested in the business model.
Fast forward to the spring of 2022, the company had grown considerably and was sponsoring “film clubs” around the nation, so I thought it might be a good idea to see if I could seize the opportunity and get involved. I saw there was one in the Pittsburgh area, so I contacted JC Films and the representative put me in contact with Aaron Dunbar, thus beginning my association with the film group that ultimately became the Blanket Hill Movie Production Club.
As it turned out, an adoption agency signed on to sponsor the next film, so it was decided that the script would be about pregnancy and adoption and how various scenarios were handled within the church. Club leader Aaron Dunbar quickly got to work on the script, and by mid-winter, the first draft was ready.
In March, I attended my first in-person club meeting where details and filming dates for the upcoming production were being hashed out. A 10-day shoot was scheduled for the first weeks in August, and a small crew of technicians was hired.
Casting calls went out in local newspapers, Facebook groups and online message boards and the applications began to come in.
In-person auditions were held for the principal roles, but those who lived farther away did have the option of submitting a video audition.
The first audition day was on Sunday afternoon, April 30. I auditioned for all the main female roles and threw myself passionately into the characters, doing my very best to impress.
Actors came from local theaters, high schools, Pittsburgh and even as far away as Buffalo, N.Y.
It kind of put me in awe of the dedication and determination of people who would come from hundreds of miles away for a brief audition in an independent film on the chance they might get a part.
Happily, I was cast in the role of Faith Howard, the preacher’s wife. She had a lot of depth to her character and went through a variety of feelings and emotions, so I was pleased with the challenge my part presented.
Faith’s problem is that she is unable to have children.
I found it helpful to write out an internal dialogue for her. In a number of scenes, she builds to a climax of emotion, and in order to do that, I needed to know what she was thinking and the mental process that builds to her outburst.
I like the technique of providing an internal dialogue for your character very much. Not sure if I used it before, but it seems like a good way to mentally map out the scene to get where you need to be emotionally.
To Faith’s back story, I added that she had grown up as a pastor’s daughter and attended Christian college where she met her husband. She then had the “perfect wedding” at the “perfect age” and had her “perfect life” all planned out.
Life was good and she had been getting everything she wanted, but then her dreams to have a family were denied and that caused a flood of negative emotions within her that have been building over the years and now threaten to overwhelm her in her Christian walk, in her marriage and in her important role within the church.