Did you know that Sunday, Sept. 10, is National Grandparents Day?
It has been said that grandparents and children have a special connection that both makes grandparents live longer, and also makes children more emotionally resilient. In 1977, Congress passed legislation to make the first Sunday after Labor Day National Grandparents Day. This is a reminder that children need the connection with their grandparents, and grandparents need their grandchildren. When grandparents live far away or are not in the picture at all, a good solution may be a kind of “adoption.”
When my mother was only 11, her parents died during a flu epidemic. My father’s father also died before I was born. My grandmother taught me many things including how to read.
Besides that one grandmother, there was an elderly neighbor I called “Grandma Nolf.” When she was 80 and I was eight, I considered her my best friend. Her son, Les, and his wife, Floy, had only had one child, and she died without having any children. Les, although he was crippled and in pain much of the time, fixed our toys and treated all seven of the children in my family as though they were his grandchildren. Added to that group was my uncle who had never married and lived in his childhood home drilling wells, farming, hunting, fishing and making sure my grandmother was cared for. Other children in school argued with me that he was my grandfather. So, even though I had only one biological grandparent, I was blessed with those “grandparents” I knew as Les and Floy Nolf, Grandma Nolf, and Uncle Chuck.
As Moses prepared the Israelites for entering the Promised Land, he warned them, “Only take heed to yourself, and diligently keep yourself, lest you forget the things your eyes have seen, and lest they depart from your heart all the days of your life. And teach them to your children and your grandchildren,” (Deuteronomy 4:9 NKJV). We may not have seen the mighty works of God the Israelites saw, but God is still working in our lives. God also wants us to teach children and grandchildren (whether our own or adopted) what He has been doing in our lives.
When someone has not thoroughly read and understood all the pertinent scripture, they may think the Bible contains conflicting statements. In Israel, a common proverb was, “The fathers have eaten sour grapes, and the children’s teeth are set on edge.” (See Jeremiah 31:29.) They used it to indicate their parents were to blame for their troubles.
But Jeremiah insisted that people could not blame their own misconduct on their parents. He said, “But every one shall die for his own iniquity; every man who eats the sour grapes, his teeth shall be set on edge,” (Jeremiah 31:30 NKJV).
Another prophet supports this statement saying, “The soul who sins shall die. The son shall not bear the guilt of the father, nor the father bear the guilt of the son. The righteousness of the righteous shall be upon himself, and the wickedness of the wicked shall be upon himself,” (Ezekiel 18:20 NKJV).
The passage some people point to as being at odds with these scriptures is, “Keeping mercy for thousands, forgiving iniquity and transgression and sin, by no means clearing the guilty, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children and the children’s children to the third and the fourth generation,” (Exodus 34:7 NKJV).
A similar passage says, “The Lord is longsuffering and abundant in mercy, forgiving iniquity and transgression; but He by no means clears the guilty, visiting the iniquity of the fathers on the children to the third and fourth generation,” (Numbers 14:18 NKJV).
The scripture we need to reconcile the differences is, “So these nations feared the Lord, yet served their carved images; also their children and their children’s children have continued doing as their fathers did, even to this day,” (2 Kings 17:41 NKJV). Those who demonstrate a life of wickedness will find their children and grandchildren follow their example. In that way, the “iniquity of the fathers” is “visited” on their descendants.
“But the mercy of the Lord is from everlasting to everlasting on those who fear Him, and His righteousness to children’s children,” (Psalm 103:17 NKJV). Those who stay true to God and obey Him will often find their children and grandchildren walking in the same path.
Children and grandchildren also have a responsibility toward their parents. “But if any widow has children or grandchildren, let them first learn to show piety at home and to repay their parents; for this is good and acceptable before God,” (1 Timothy 5:4 NKJV). The strongest family is always held together by love.
Parents and grandparents teach much more with their lives than they ever can teach with their words.
•
Grandma’s Hats
Upstairs in my grandma’s attic
Was a trunk filled to the brim —
Hats of every shape and color,
Hats with every kind of trim.
There were sequins, beads, and feathers;
There were flowers, buttons, bows;
There were some quite plain and somber,
One with just a single rose.
Some just shouted fun and laughter
Trailing ribbons in the breeze.
Others whispered church and worship;
Some said afternoons and teas.
Some were springtime, April, Easter;
Some were winter, summer, fall.
They were rainy-day distractions
Till I heard my grandma call.
There is one I didn’t dress in,
(Once I did, and Grandma cried.)
It is white with pearls and satin —
Held her veil as Grandpa’s bride.
All the other hats I’d play with,
But that one I put away
Waiting for a love like they had,
Waiting for my wedding day.
Now I wear her pearls and satin,
And I hope somehow she’ll know
Just how much she taught of loving
With those hats from long ago.
Upstairs in my grandma’s attic
Bits and pieces of her past
Taught of hope and strength and courage,
Showed how firm, sure love can last.
Grandma’s heart and Grandma’s attic
Gave me much more than a hat.
•
Bible Verses
Jeremiah 31:29-30 (NKJV) — In those days they shall say no more: “The fathers have eaten sour grapes, and the children’s teeth are set on edge.”