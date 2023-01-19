We hope the start of your new year is going well. If your new year’s resolution is to read more books, the Redbank Valley Public Library can surely help out with that!
We just got in plenty of new books including authors like Tom Clancy, Colleen Coble, Dean Koontz, Danielle Steel, Shelly Shepard Gray, Louise Penny, James Patterson and many more!
If you’re not sure what to read, check out the staff picks over by the magazines in the library for some suggestions.
We added several new children’s books as well, which include “Turkey’s Valentine Surprise,” “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” “Little Owl’s Love” and “I Don’t Care.”
Some upcoming programs at the library include our Lil’ Bookworms storytime every Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. for all children birth through five years old.
Also, Career Link will be joining us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. for an overview of all the services that are offered by them.
Last, but not least, join us here on Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. for a Life Underground program presented by the Clarion Conservation District about groundhogs and other rodents that live underground. It is free and open to all ages. If you would like to attend, please register by Jan. 31 by emailing hbequeathccd@gmail.com.
Redbank Valley
Public Library
Book Memorials
In Memory Of:
- Robin Adams: “Distant Thunder” and “Long Shadows” from the Hawthorn Rod & Gun Club.
- Noreen Cathcart: “Beyond the Desert Sands” and “Under the Starry Skies” from the First United Methodist Church.
- Noreen Cathcart: “Sister of Sea View” from the New Bethlehem Civic Club.
- Ernie Dinger: “Love, Clancy” from the Redbank Valley Class of 1970.
- Olive Mae Hetrick: “I Love You to the Sun and Beyond” and “Look Out Wolf: There’s a Beast in Your Book” from Lowel, Bob, Linda and Marlen Lang.
- Sherry Hetrick: “Christmas at the Amish Market,” “Foundation of Love” and “The Jam and Jelly Nook” from White Chapel Church.
- Larry Mangiantini: “The Night Travelers” and “The Book Woman’s Daughter” from Samantha Toy, Brody Toy, Stacy Dinger, Randy Dinger and Ann Hetrick.
- Shirley Milliren: “Little Owl’s Snow” and “The Christmas Owl” from the New Bethlehem Civic Club.
- Darlene Neiswonger: “Apostles of Liberty” and “Statesmen & Saint” from Glen Neiswonger.
- Lloyd Neiswonger: “All the Lost Places,” “Wade in the Water” and “Dear Henry, Love Edith” from the White Chapel Church.
- Lloyd Neiswonger: “A Quiet Life” and “The Marriage Portrait” from Charles P. Leach Agency.
- Kevin Parker: “Horse” from the First United Methodist Church.
- William Ross: “Code Name Blue Wren,” “Yesterday’s Tides” and “Her Heart’s Desire” from Sue Beels, Janet C. Truitt and Ann T. Kopnitsky.
- Barbara Rupp: “100 Cars that Changed the World” and “C is for Car: An ABC Car Primer” from Larry Dubia and Chris and Paula Foster.