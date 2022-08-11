Ask a Democrat global-warmer why, if internal combustion engines and coal fired plants cause global warming, are there ancient human habitations under the retreating snow and ice caps? Centuries ago there were no internal combustion engines or coal fired plants, but the ground was snow and ice free. Why? Because the weather changes over time, naturally. It gets colder, then it gets warmer. Always has, always will.
Besides that, just how warm is it?
The Heartland Institute compiled a report using satellite and in-person surveys of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) temperature weather stations and found 96 percent of them, by NOAA’s own standards, were unreliable because of their close proximity to asphalt, machinery and other heat-producing, heat-trapping or heat-accentuating objects.
That’s why they changed the name from global warming to climate change. Its like saying you’re against “water wet.” Water is wet. Climate does change. It’s not as warm as they say, but that gives Democrats a pretext to control you.
“[When] it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” President Joe Biden said in Japan.
Besides canceling the Keystone pipeline and oil and gas leases, we’re not even allowed to use the natural gas we have. President Donald Trump issued an executive order to begin the process of allowing natural-gas transport by rail. Biden rescinded it. No pipelines and no trains either.
One result?
Cancellation of a New Fortress Energy plan to invest $800 million to develop a liquefied natural gas plant in Wyalusing, Pa. That means less natural gas, besides the gas we have but can’t get shipped, lefties, which means higher prices, shortages and more.
It also means less food.
No, we’re not talking about the 2021 Biden administration expansion of the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) that pays farmers not to plant food crops, supposedly to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.
We’re talking about natural gas. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, “Natural gas is the most costly component used in manufacturing nitrogen fertilizer.” A recent survey of U.S. crop production estimated that average corn yields would decline by 40 percent without fertilizer. Long-term studies in Oklahoma showed a 40 percent wheat yield decline, a 57 percent decline in Missouri, and a 60 percent decline in Kansas.
On June 29, 2022 Yahoo News reported, “Soaring costs are forcing farmers to cut back on food and milk production.”
“We’ve never ever faced a food shortage and I think that’s coming in the coming months,” said John Boyd Jr., president of the National Black Farmers Association.
The Democrat platform? No gasoline, no heat, no food.
It’s not just Biden, it’s Democrats. Democrat John Fetterman, running for the Senate, claims climate change is an “existential threat,” called for a moratorium on fracking in 2016 and a “carbon cap.” Democrat Josh Shapiro running for governor refuses to say if he’d withdraw Pennsylvania from the job-killing Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, and opposes eliminating Pennsylvania’s gas tax — the second highest in the country. He promises to promote solar projects, renewable energy sources and zero-carbon technology.
In other words, no natural gas or oil. This winter, remember high prices and probably shortages of gas, heating and food are not inevitable or some law of nature — they are caused by Democrat policy decisions. Because they’re our betters.
“In principle the [climate] effort is always so planned as to eat up any surplus that might exist after meeting the bare needs of the population,” to paraphrase George Orwell.
“All students of politics agree that when the common people are too well off, it is impossible to keep them peaceable…,” wrote French Cardinal Richelieu in his “Political Testament.”
Not all students Cardinal, just the Democrat ones.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph Max Lewis is the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning,” “Hell Rises” and “Final Warning.”]