Ask a Democrat global-warmer why, if internal combustion engines and coal fired plants cause global warming, are there ancient human habitations under the retreating snow and ice caps? Centuries ago there were no internal combustion engines or coal fired plants, but the ground was snow and ice free. Why? Because the weather changes over time, naturally. It gets colder, then it gets warmer. Always has, always will.

Besides that, just how warm is it?

