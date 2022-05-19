I guess we might as well start out with fuel costs. The other day, I filled up my little Subaru. It cost me fifty-eight bucks. I know some other folks with bigger vehicles who paid a hundred dollars plus for a fill up.
Diesel fuel is ridiculous. It can cost a trucker a thousand dollars or more to fill the tanks on a tractor trailer. This, of course, leaves them with no choice but to raise what they charge for hauling goods. This will be reflected in everything we buy.
Remember, the consumer is at the very end of the supply chain. We have nobody to whom we can pass on a price increase.
As bad as this sounds, there is one consolation. There are no mean tweets! In the minds of many, that seems to be enough.
Something genuinely frightening is the shortage of baby formula. Imagine the plight of parents with a baby, or twins or triplets. The situation is even worse for those who have babies that require certain types of formula. Yet, we can send billions of dollars to Ukraine, and ship baby formula to illegals at the border. Hey, but no mean tweets!
A leaked memo from the Supreme Court has implied that Roe v. Wade, the primary abortion ruling, may be overturned. This has led to protests, some of them violent, nationwide. Special hostility has been directed toward the Catholic Church. The Church, of course, is known for its opposition to abortion. Masses, which are the primary form of Catholic worship, have been disrupted. Even worse, there have been threats of burning or otherwise desecrating the Holy Eucharist. In fact, at least one attempt has been made to steal a tabernacle, in which the Eucharist is stored, from a church. Desecration of the Eucharist would be, to devout Catholics, like me, the ultimate in sacrilege and blasphemy.
It would be easy to think of this as a Catholic problem only. This type of thinking is fallacious. There are other Christian denominations equally opposed to abortion. While the wrath of the radicals is now primarily directed at Catholicism, it is only a matter of time until they get around to other Christian denominations as well. As Christians, we all worship the same God and accept the same Savior. Like it or not, we are all in it together. Christianity is under attack on this and many other fronts.
Oh, well, at least there are no mean tweets.
Nancy Pelosi, who has the unmitigated hubris to call herself a devout Catholic, gave a statement on Mother’s Day advocating abortion. Isn’t that a real irony? Biden, another self-proclaimed devout Catholic, seems to be on a pro-abortion super quest. Remember that this deals with abortion right up to the moment of birth. Even if someone favors abortion, why would they wait that long? The whole thing makes you really glad that there are no mean tweets.
Calvin Klein recently featured a pregnant man soon to give birth. At first, I thought it was some sort of sick farce. A bit of research revealed, however, that it is for real. The pregnant transgender man is actually for real.
When you come right down to it, the biggest threat facing our country might very well be inflation. It affects the entire economy. If people can’t afford consumer goods, they will resort to buying the very essentials and little, if anything else. This will lead to unemployment, and even less buying power. It can, and maybe will, lead to a severe recession.
And finally, Memorial Day is rapidly approaching. The day honors deceased veterans and, in fact, all veterans. Anyone with any sense respects veterans. My dad fought in World War II. In his case, he wouldn’t have had to fight, but, because he thought our country and way of life were worth fighting for, he did it anyway. I wonder what he would think of the way things are today. Wait, I don’t wonder, I know.