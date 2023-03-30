“There’s something I just thought about,” Nellie exclaimed. “Usually everyone talks about what we will find in heaven, but I wonder what we have here on earth that will probably not be in heaven. Let’s see if we can find out.”
“Here’s something,” Oscar declared. “Sell what you have and give alms; provide yourselves money bags which do not grow old, a treasure in the heavens that does not fail, where no thief approaches nor moth destroys,” (Luke 12:33 NKJV). There will not be thieves or moths. The pest control companies probably won’t be around either.”
“Here’s another one,” Olive added. “And you, masters, do the same things to them, giving up threatening, knowing that your own Master also is in heaven, and there is no partiality with Him,” (Ephesians 6:9 NKJV). There won’t be discrimination — no favoritism, prejudice or bigotry. There won’t be any lawsuits about how people have been unfairly treated. Just think how great that will be.”
“Here’s a verse that may point toward something that won’t be in heaven,” Pedro said. “You shall not make for yourself a carved image — any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth,” (Exodus 20:4 NKJV). There won’t be any idols and no idol-worshipers. There won’t be anger and disagreements about religion. Everyone will worship God.”
“This verse is almost like the one Oscar read,” Nellie reported. “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal,” (Matthew 6:19-20 NKJV). It adds rust to the moths and thieves. It sounds good not to have rust. I sure didn’t like it when I accidentally left my bike lying out behind the garage in the snow, and it rusted a lot before I remembered to bring it in.”
“Look at this one in Matthew,” Oscar requested. “Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven,” (Matthew 7:21 NKJV). “It may not be quite as specific as those other verses, but it does indicate that there will people who seem to call God ‘Lord’ but who won’t be in heaven because they do not do His will.”
“Listen,” Pedro said. “I think this one says there will be no death and no tears. ‘He will swallow up death forever, and the Lord God will wipe away tears from all faces; The rebuke of His people He will take away from all the earth; For the Lord has spoken,” (Isaiah 25:8 NKJV).
“I’m not sure this is actually talking about heaven,” Olive wondered. “But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint,” (Isaiah 40:31 NKJV). It sounds to me like there will not be any weakness or weariness. Everyone will be healthy and strong.”
“There won’t be war,” Nellie announced. “He shall judge between the nations and rebuke many people; They shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore,” (Isaiah 2:4 NKJV).
“I found almost the same thing in Micah,” Pedro declared. “It also says they will “beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks.” (See Micah 4:3.) “It sounds like there won’t be any swords and spears in heaven. Maybe that means the problem of guns will be solved, too.”
“How about this one?” Oscar asked. “Lying lips are an abomination to the Lord, but those who deal truthfully are His delight,” (Proverbs 12:22 NKJV). “I guess there’ll be no misinformation or disinformation in heaven.”
There are many things we find here on earth that we can expect will likely not be in heaven. It seems that crutches, walkers, braces, and other accommodations made for the frail and weak will be unnecessary when God heals all diseases. For the same reason, doctors and medications should not be required. Hospitals, disinfectants, and sterilization procedures likewise should have no place in heaven.
We should not need insurance or lawyers because where love rules, anger and greed cannot lead to wrangling and lawsuits.
We have been invited to an abundant life. We will not need money to buy all the good things heaven has to offer. (See Isaiah 55:1-2.) We have been summoned to enter God’s Kingdom as His children because Jesus paid the price for our sin and reconciled us to God.
Have you accepted His invitation yet? Have you asked Jesus to wash away your sin so you can belong in heaven?
•
No Passwords
You won’t need a password in heaven.
You won’t need a lock on your door.
You won’t need a gun to protect yourself —
There just won’t be crime anymore.
There will be only one law in heaven,
The same law Christ brought from above,
The law that fulfills every law that has been —
The powerful law that’s called love.
Only those filled with love will reach heaven.
Hate and envy won’t even get near.
Every possible reason for crime will be gone;
There’ll never be reason for fear.
So, we won’t need passwords in heaven.
We won’t need to keep others out,
Because no one will ever hurt anyone else
When everyone’s filled with God’s love.
•
Bible Verses
Micah 4:3 (NKJV) — He shall judge between many peoples, and rebuke strong nations afar off; They shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.
Isaiah 55:1-2 (NKJV) — Ho! Everyone who thirsts, come to the waters; And you who have no money, come, buy and eat. Yes, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price. Why do you spend money for what is not bread, and your wages for what does not satisfy? Listen carefully to Me, and eat what is good, and let your soul delight itself in abundance.