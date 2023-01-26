It’s the latter part of January and suddenly we are having winter. There are a couple fluffy inches of snow on the ground, the end of a meteorological shortage in what appears to be another strange year.
Note that I am not a Debbie Downer. I believe that things will turn out all right in the end. On the other hand, I am setting down some current events for the benefit of historians a few decades in the future.
In the land of plenty, whoever dreamed that eggs would become rather scarce and expensive? Same thing with butter and some other milk products. Ditto for pasta.
Locally, you can get much of what you need, if not all that you want. On the other hand, I’m content with maybe five different styles of pasta rather than 42.
Bread prices seem to have moderated, as have fuel prices. Still, a gallon of regular gasoline will set you back $3.89 or so. The last time those prices seemed normal was in the summer of 2014.
Some of the apparent shortages of canned goods is due not to a paucity of food but to a lack of aluminum. Oh, it’s a plentiful metal, but most of it has been coming from China and Russia in recent decades. And we know what “those people” are like these days.
Never fear. The U.S. has its own bountiful aluminum deposits. We really have most of what we need, but it takes time to fire up or rebuild smelters and factories.
In the early days of the pandemic, a lot of us were outraged that so many of our consumer goods came from China and India. There was a wide call to bring manufacturing back home. Unfortunately, it takes time for supply to catch up with demand.
Thirty years ago, our modern form of globalization began in earnest. Just-in-time manufacturing and distribution were the darlings of business schools. Outsourcing and off-shoring were new made-up buzz words.
You know, those weren’t the brightest ideas.
On the other hand, we have the chance to bring things back to some kind of normal.
If you have a so-called crazy chicken lady among your circle of friends and acquaintances, give her some business. Yes, there might be some sticker shock involved, but the prices of animal feeds have gone up. This might not be evident to most of us town kids, a term that always makes me laugh.
I can’t wait for the opening of farmers’ markets in about four months. My hydroponics gizmos are keeping me in fresh lettuce and cherry tomatoes, and I always have a summertime garden. Still, there’s no way to feed an individual or family on this output.
From what I’ve been reading, it takes at least one acre, and closer to two, to feed one person. I’m exhausted just thinking about it. I am also past my childbearing years, so I can’t even produce my own farm labor.
While written in jest, that part about smaller families has been in the news recently. China, that old mother of billions, is experiencing a population loss for the first time in 60 years. Now who is going to make all those cheap gadgets that break after one use?
This is one more reason for supporting U.S.-based companies. China still relies a lot on cheap human labor, but we have the means to make the machines that make machines to make stuff. It takes time, but we can do it.
So, we’re going to have some bumpy years ahead.
I know, I know. The powers that be claim that inflation is slowing down and our future’s so bright, we gotta wear shades. Well, maybe.
Remember back in the ‘70s when the Gerald Ford administration handed out buttons saying “WIN” an abbreviation for Whip Inflation Now? Apparently, somebody started wearing them upside down so that the buttons read “NIM,” short for No Immediate Miracles.
It’s like that but without the innocent humor of those times.
Meanwhile, everybody in the news is losing his mind over the U.S.’s reaching its debt ceiling. This makes for some entertaining political posturing.
In reality, the debt ceiling is much like a household’s budget strategy. You cut back on your spending a bit until you’ve paid down a credit card balance. Meanwhile, you still have credit and can buy necessities.
Put away the sackcloth and ashes. We can do this.
