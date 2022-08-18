I got a phone call from a friend in the Dallas-Fort Worth area while I was writing this week’s column. The rainfall situation there is beyond “not good,” and so yet another half-finished bit of literary treasure got deleted.
His area went two months without any appreciable rain, followed by a half inch at the airport and even less at his house. Lawns are burned up, his traditional in-ground garden contains a few struggling pepper and basil plants and a nearby deer herd sneaks over from a neighborhood park to eat spilled bird seed from his backyard feeders.
I felt rather shamefaced describing our own so-called abnormally dry conditions, especially since we’re enjoying a break from oppressive heat and humidity. It’s rather damp outside today, the result of a passing front, enough to lay the dust but not enough to save a lot of crops.
My friend mentioned that all the trees are starting to change color and drop to the ground. A quick peek out my kitchen window shows that we are not in that position just yet, but we have seen years like that around here.
My once-lush container garden is looking the worse for wear due to the lack of rain and intermittent heat. In my case, a garden is a convenience and a hedge against higher supermarket prices. Still, I have a twinge when the plants wilt because I always remember our farmers.
Low water-level reports show up from all over. One of the canoe liveries in Cook Forest usually reports that longer river trips have been curtailed. Floaters and paddlers should be prepared to get out of their rafts and push them through rocky areas.
I have not been over in the Mahoning Dam area in a couple weeks, but the water level is low. Now would be a good time to watch wading birds such as herons and an occasional egret.
The Red Bank Creek has been shallower in the past, but there is barely a trickle flowing over the dam these days. It was worse in 2020 but not by much.
I haven’t looked at area rainfall charts from the 1930s, but that sounds like a good afternoon project today. I know. It sounds like dreadful drudgery, but it is the sort of thing that helps put things into perspective.
Meanwhile, back in the Old Country of many of our ancestors, the Rhine, Elbe and Oder rivers are beyond low. I saw a news item yesterday saying that the Hunger Stones are again visible in the Rhine. When those show up, according to a chiseled inscription dating to 1616, it is time to cry.
I’m not good at crying. I get busy with some project that might help mitigate a bad time. I suppose that a 100,000-gallon backyard swimming pool and reservoir is out of the question, but I can dream.
Dreaming aside, reality says that we’re going to be paying more at the store for produce, poultry and beef. With the way things look in California, Arizona and Texas, fresh citrus and vegetables are going to be expensive and scarce for a while. Beef and poultry prices go up and down all the time, but the swings are going to be more extreme.
Most of us do not live in an area where we can raise our own beef cattle, but chickens and rabbits are definitely doable in a backyard. This is something that I have been thinking about since early 2020.
For many reasons, a lot of towns have restrictions on raising small livestock within the borough limits. Now might be a good time to reconsider some of those ordinances. And with a chronic fertilizer shortage, a backyard bunch of bunnies would provide not only meat but much-needed compostable, uh, waste products.
I know. I am notorious for going way out there on some topics. But if you think through what I just proposed, you’ll see that it makes a lot of sense.
The thing is, we have become quite over-civilized in the past 70 years. Gosh, it was great being a kid in those years. But we might have to lighten up on a few nice-to-haves for a while. Suspending an ordinance here and there might make a lot of difference to people and the food chain in general.
Okay, so the one about properly restraining livestock and not letting pigs wander the streets should be a keeper. Dodging road apples in the middle of Broad Street must have been extremely unpleasant back in the day.
Still, it wasn’t unusual to see a pen of rabbits or a tethered goat in a neighbor’s backyard even in the 1960s. Dad kept a small flock of ducks on the bottom portion of our property and Pete Gallo just up the alley always had bunnies. One not-fondly-remembered family who left the neighborhood a long time ago had an unfortunate goat that yearned for human companionship and bleated constantly when it was lonely.
So, a goat might be a step too far, but chickens and rabbits are highly edible. It is above my pay grade to deal with the issues of, uh, homegrown organic fertilizer.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]