On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and returned the issue of abortion to the voters to decide. The next unconstitutional decision the Court should overrule is the homosexual marriage case, Obergefell vs. Hodges, where the Court forced homosexual marriage upon the voters.
Who better to explain why than the late great Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, especially since the same unconstitutional overreach occurred in both cases. Everything here is from Justice Scalia’s dissent (except for my comments in brackets) in that case, but rearranged at my whim in an effort to provide a serviceable narrative. You would do well to read his entire dissent for context and accuracy.
His first words:
“I write separately to call attention to this Court’s threat to American democracy.” [Let that sink in for a moment: a Supreme Court Justice was warning us that five other justices were a threat to our democracy. Thank God some were replaced.]
“The law can recognize as marriage whatever sexual attachments and living arrangements it wishes...Until the courts put a stop to it, public debate over same-sex marriage displayed American democracy at its best. Individuals on both sides of the issue passionately, but respectfully, attempted to persuade their fellow citizens to accept their views...That is exactly how our system of government is supposed to work.
“The Constitution places some constraints on self-rule — constraints adopted by the People themselves when they ratified the Constitution and its Amendments...Aside from these limitations...We have no basis for striking down a practice that is not expressly prohibited by the 14th Amendment’s text, and that bears the endorsement of a long tradition of open, widespread and unchallenged use dating back to the amendment’s ratification.
“But the Court ends this debate, in an opinion lacking even a thin veneer of law. Today’s decree says that my Ruler, and the Ruler of 320 million Americans coast-to-coast, is a majority of the nine lawyers on the Supreme Court. This practice...robs the People of the most important liberty they asserted in the Declaration of Independence and won in the Revolution of 1776: the freedom to govern themselves.
“This is a naked judicial claim to legislative — indeed, super-legislative — power; a claim fundamentally at odds with our system of government...A system of government that makes the People subordinate to a committee of nine unelected lawyers does not deserve to be called a democracy...the Federal Judiciary is hardly a cross-section of America...this Court...Not a single evangelical Christian [a group that comprises about one quarter of Americans], or even a protestant of any denomination. The strikingly unrepresentative character of the body voting on today’s social upheaval...to allow the policy question of same-sex marriage to be considered and resolved by a select, patrician, highly unrepresentative panel of nine is to violate a principle even more fundamental than no taxation without representation: no social transformation without representation.
“But what really astounds is the hubris reflected in today’s judicial Putsch.” [Putsch is defined by Webster as — “a secretly plotted and suddenly executed attempt to overthrow a government.” Let that sink in for a moment.]
“The five justices who compose today’s majority are entirely comfortable concluding...They have discovered in the 14th Amendment a ‘fundamental right’ overlooked by every person alive at the time of ratification, and almost everyone else in the time since.
“Hubris is sometimes defined as o’er weening pride; and pride, we know, goeth before a fall. The Judiciary is the ‘least dangerous’ of the federal branches because it has “neither Force nor Will, but merely judgment;...With each decision of ours that takes from the People a question properly left to them...we move one step closer to being reminded of our impotence.”
When the Supreme Court acknowledges and corrects an error, it enhances its reputation and the respect for the rule of law. Well, okay, with everyone except leftists and sex activists, and they don’t care about the rule of law anyway — unless it gets them what they want.
It’s time to overrule Obergefell and return the question of homosexual marriage to the voters. Where it belongs.
