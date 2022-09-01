The June flood of 2019 was a gift that kept on giving. While the wash-outs in Porter Township have been repaired for the most part, there has been one lingering reminder that needs to be addressed. That would be the so-called sandbar that was deposited at the mouth of Leasure Run where it empties into Red Bank Creek.
The sandbar is mostly clay, topsoil from upstream farms and gravel that got washed downstream during a very memorable night and early morning three years ago.
Standing on Broad Street in front of Skinner’s Garage that night, I had a feeling that there wasn’t going to be a happy ending to this story. I mean, there was a Dumpster stuck in the wall of one of Skinner’s buildings and a small boat wedged under the bridge carrying Route 28 over Leasure Run.
Three years later, most of the washed-out bridges along Olean Trail in Porter Township have been rebuilt. The damage to the rail-trail has been addressed. But securing funding for the damage in New Bethlehem proper has been elusive.
Fortunately, the borough has found the money and that troublesome sandbar will be removed sometime in the near future. That’s a very good thing, because all us flood veterans have been eyeing it nervously.
On the other hand, expecting an old-fashion dredging of the creek bed isn’t going to happen. Over the years, it has been found that doing so does really bad things to the critters that live in and along the Red Bank.
Many of the people who read this column probably remember the days of orange-tinted acid mine drainage leaking into the creek along its length. That funny-looking water carried more than iron and sulfur compounds, much of it also adding arsenic and other metals to the water.
Over time, the creek’s current has covered up some of that toxic mud with another layer of silt. Dredging the creekbed to deepen the center channel would roil up all the bad stuff again, which would end up in the fish caught and eaten by local folks.
But back to the infrastructure.
The venerable viaduct carrying Penn Street over Leasure Run was cause for concern even before June 2019. I’ve always been a fan of that bridge, a monument to the can-do spirit of people from an earlier era. The stonework itself is a work of art, especially the winding staircase that leads from Penn Street down to the stream itself.
But nothing lasts forever, and even 1920s-era craftsmanship couldn’t stand up to a series of Leasure Run floods full of large debris. I think of that every time I have to stop at the one-lane restriction placed on the bridge some months ago.
And then there’s the Route 28 bridge near the VFW and Uni-Mart. That will need to be replaced some time in the future, so be prepared for detours and other inconveniences.
And with the state of the broader economy right now, finding the funds to complete these projects is going to be, ahem, interesting.
All the same, Pennsylvania found the funds to replace the old flood-damaged New Bethlehem bridge in 1937. The country was still in the throes of the Great Depression, but things still got done.
I thought we could all use a reminder of another tough time and how people weathered the storm. It’s funny, and probably unfashionable these days, but I have faith in “just plain folks.”
I don’t think that we are somehow lesser than earlier generations. We just got used to peace and prosperity over the past 70 years and forgot that life usually isn’t this good.
It looks like we’re going to have to dive deep into our gene pool and find some hints of our grandparents and great-grandparents. Even at the worst of times, society still managed to function. And it built things.
I’m as nervous as everybody else these days, but I think a lot of that is due to not knowing what is going to happen to us.
In the end, things tend to turn out okay, only maybe not the way we expected them to. They might be worse or they could be better. It’s all in how you look at the situation.
It’s time to build us some new bridges because the old ones are damaged.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]