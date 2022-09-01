The June flood of 2019 was a gift that kept on giving. While the wash-outs in Porter Township have been repaired for the most part, there has been one lingering reminder that needs to be addressed. That would be the so-called sandbar that was deposited at the mouth of Leasure Run where it empties into Red Bank Creek.

The sandbar is mostly clay, topsoil from upstream farms and gravel that got washed downstream during a very memorable night and early morning three years ago.

