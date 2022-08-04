I just read an article extolling the virtues of wildlife in relation to farms across America. The author’s tone indicated that “good” farmers spend their days weeping with blissful joy when they observe a spider web, baby turkeys, songbirds and foxes, while “bad” farmers simply want to eradicate the wildlife variable from their fields.

To some extent this is true: Farmers, commanding large tracts of land, can choose by way of practice to increase or decrease the living complexity for everyone around them. An abundance of diversity is without a doubt one of our greatest assets in maintaining societal stability by way of environmental health. So, at face value, yes, good farmers impregnate the landscape with diversity.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos