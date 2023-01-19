Sunday nights used to be a time to visit my grandparents who had one of the first color televisions I ever saw. Really, color television didn’t become a widespread thing until 1967 or so.
My Grandpa McGregor always made sure that we got to watch kid-oriented programs on those nights. It seems that the Wonderful World of Disney was a big favorite among our age group even in the late ‘60s. Before that, its predecessor, Walt Disney Presents, appeared in either black and white or color.
A lot of the fare was standard-issue Disney movies that had already seen theatrical releases. But the best in my mind were the made-for-TV shows, some of which turned out to be highly educational and historically accurate.
Never mind looking up “The Scarecrow of Romney Marsh.” My brother and I loved it, but it never happened. It’s one of those cases in which you wish there had been an actual hero who looked like Patrick McGoohan.
On the other hand, the rescue of the Lippizaner horses at the end of World War II was true. Even the main characters were accurate versions of the German and American soldiers who worked together to save them.
There was no chance that “Song of the South” was ever going to air on broadcast television. It was the late ‘60s, after all, and the casual racism of the 1940s movie would never do. Still, I have seen clips from it over the years, and it was an enchanting story ruined by out-of-date attitudes.
Another Disney flick that never showed up on the small screen at home was “Fantasia.” Released in 1940, the world was going to war and no one was in the mood for investing in expensive special-built theaters to show it. Fortunately, it was reworked a few times and often shows up in watchable form.
I just made a note to look for it online in a streamable form.
I remember the first time I ever encountered “Lady and the Tramp.” It must have been 1960, because I was in Gladys French’s kindergarten class and we were on a field trip to the brand-spanking new New Bethlehem Area Free Public Library.
This was an era in which children’s books were lavishly illustrated and often included a vinyl record. The record read the story aloud and provided a “Ding!” sound whenever it was time to turn to the next page in the book. I guess it was supposed to encourage all us beginning readers, but I got more benefit from Lucille Sayers’ teaching in first grade.
Sixty years later, the Disney empire is still going strong, which is a massive understatement. It reigns supreme in Merchandising Land, a trend that really got going in the ‘50s and ‘60s.
Somewhere there is an embarrassing photo of my brother, age four, modeling a coonskin cap. “The Legend of Davy Crockett” was a popular Disney program at the time, and so every doted-upon grandchild had to have a hat like his. Fortunately, it was not a hot-ticket item by the time I was born, and I escaped that dubious honor.
But there was no escaping those common Mickey Mouse hats with the ears. I think those things are going to be one of the enduring symbols of mid-century America, right alongside blue jeans and white sneakers. On the other hand, they are better than, say, bell-bottom pants and mile-high hair.
I have these nostalgic moments a lot these days. Maybe they weren’t exactly snippets of a mythical American Golden Age, but we were lucky to be kids then. Things started getting weird and anxious in the 1980s.
I try to catch Peter Zeihan’s videos on YouTube most days. He’s a well-spoken and extremely smart guy who explains economics and geopolitics extremely well. His conclusions sometimes fall wide of the mark, but he’s still pretty good.
He, along with other thinkers of a similar stripe, are expanding on my own musings from four or five years ago. The period of prosperity following the Second World War was something of an odd blip in human history. What we are experiencing right now is a return to “average.”
Mustn’t say “normal” because we don’t remember what that looks like now.
There is a sense that globalization as we have known it for the past 30 years is over with. And maybe that isn’t a bad thing.
Zeihan’s crystal ball says that our future might resemble American life up until the 1990s. I’ll take that. Life had its challenges, but there was hope and a feeling that tomorrow was going to be a sunny day.
Until we get there again, watching a Disney program is just the ticket for kids of all ages.
I’m off to find a copy of “Fantasia” right now. See you next week.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]