A conference call involving my brother, my eldest grandson and me the other day set up this week’s column. Picture it: Western Pennsylvania, 2023, with one Gen Xer, one tech-savvy Boomer and one Boomer who believes that this Internet thingy is just a fad. The Gen Xer set up the call, eventually.
He and I were on different brands of smart phones using different operating systems. Bro was on a cordless landline. It took a few false starts to get everything lined up, but it happened.
Truth be told, I’d never set up a three-way call on a smart phone myself. It took a couple seconds before I remembered how we used to do it on multi-line phones back in the dark ages.
“Just put me on Hold, and then add Uncle G’s phone when you pick up the call. Then take me off Hold and we should be good to go.”
I can sometimes appreciate the simplicity of, say, smoke signals and semaphore flags.
Meanwhile, I’m sitting here this morning alternating between a venerable old laptop with a keyboard and an Android tablet with a touch screen. And they say that old dogs can’t learn new tricks.
Which was the point of my grandson’s phone call apparently. He was preaching the gospel of new technology and smart phones. I was the choir and Bro was the confirmed agnostic, as it were.
After Bro left the call, probably still unconvinced, Number One Grandson and I continued the conversation. The boy can be impressed by old fogies like his grandpa and me, perhaps too easily.
I gave a brief history of the Computer Age as I saw it. His grandpa, my ex-husband of 40 years ago, started using a computer in the mid-’70s. I had my first experience a couple years later.
While describing the concept of mainframe computers and going to a remote computer lab on the far side of campus, it sounded farfetched and absolutely steampunk even to my ears. It was like the early days of railroads when trains had to make periodic stops to take on firewood, not even coal, for their fireboxes.
“So, Grandma, how did you figure out how to set up a teleconference call?”
“Easy. It’s sort of like joining a Zoom meeting.”
When you say something like that, you realize just how far our world has come in the past 50 years. Then again, in the last century we went from a world powered by horses and steam to jet aircraft and nuclear energy within five decades.
My grandson sees his smart phone as his brain, maybe a common belief of the present generation. I told him that Internet-based technology is merely a tool that gives you access to the biggest and baddest library ever imagined. Your brain is your brain, the best calculating and artistic tool ever created.
But that’s just me. I don’t like giving over control to machines, no matter how clever. You can imagine how I view artificial intelligence.
Meanwhile, I have a small handheld brass sundial in my possession that I need to learn how to use. It’s a gift that a surveyor friend insisted that I have. In return, I’m awaiting the arrival of a particular shade of burgundy wool yarn for a Tudor-style hat he wants.
You can’t get much more analog than a brass sundial or a handknit 16th-century felted hat. But our entire conversation and our individual shopping sessions took place on the Internet. When the yarn arrives, I’ll receive a notification on my smart phone.
I could have never imagined such a thing all those years ago as I sat in front of a computer terminal, all keyboard and no video screen, haplessly banging out computer code by punching little holes in a piece of heavy-duty paper.
The machine which knew how to read those little holes might or might not grace you with the results you sought. There was no way to check your own work for errors, so the whole process was akin to reading tarot cards.
For the record, I usually got Fatal Error messages on a regular basis and had to repeat the code-banging process another time or three. Hey, I was a liberal arts major at the time.
A couple of years later, I was skeptical when a professor told my class that soon everyone would have a complete computer small enough to set on a desk. Of course, I grew up with a mindset that anything worthwhile had to be painful and difficult.
I was wrong. “Quickly, easily and perfectly” suits me just fine. We carry even smaller computers in our pockets every day that are magnitudes more powerful than the steampunk mainframes living in their own special buildings.
These are the good old days.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]