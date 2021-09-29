I was a little late getting started on this week’s column this morning. That often happens when seed catalogues and the Old Farmers’ Almanac arrive in my mailbox. It is far too early for next year’s seeds, and so I got lost in pages of astronomical detail for a while.
I’m not a true believer in planting crops according to the phases of the moon, even though my dad used to follow the practice somewhat. My great-grandmother, Mary Ann Lucas, did so and was a gardener of renown. Maybe the moon signs worked, or maybe she operated under the pressure of feeding 15 kids.
Once upon a time, I had a conversation out in the wilds east of State College. The other party to the chat was a young man, Penn State-educated and son of a locally famous herbalist. His opinion was that the almanac was the next-worst thing to having your horoscope cast.
Yes. We were all young once, prone to expressing our opinions with much passion and conviction. It is only later that we learn the value of folklore.
I don’t care that the almanac’s accuracy rate is about 50 percent. Reading its pages is a lot more fun than flipping a coin or freezing my toes while standing atop Gobbler’s Knob on February 2. Heck, staring at a wool-bear caterpillar’s stripes is more entertaining.
Accurate or not, socially acceptable or not, I’m now at the age where I can indulge in flights of fancy once in a while. I just might experiment with planting by the moon next spring just to see what happens.
Otherwise, I think I’ll spend a pleasant hour checking out the vast number of astronomical details within the almanac’s pages. A friend who I sometimes quote here just sent me a beautiful small brass sundial and I’ll need to position it correctly. I blame him for reawakening my interest in moon-sign planting and such.
These are strange times. I’m reasonably computer-savvy and make an effort to keep up with emerging technology. On the other hand, I’ve nothing against using old things to get a job done.
Do you remember those old-fashion apple peelers, the ones on which apples were spitted, a handle turned and a blade removed the skins in one impossibly long piece? That’s a piece of 19th-century ingenuity that still makes me shake my head.
My mom’s neighbor, Sonny Shaffer, is the proud owner of an antique Fordson tractor. In the U.K. during the 1940 blitz, farmers took their old tractors out of storage and pressed them back into service. You could start an English Fordson by inserting a shotgun shell in a particular hole and banging it with a hammer, providing the spark for the ignition.
The recent passing of Elmo (Lucas) Kline elicited a nicely detailed obituary that included her ability to stand over an open fire stirring a copper kettle full of apple butter. I read that and thought of my late grandma, Irene Kerr, Elmo’s big sister. Grandma did the same thing, and I’ve never managed to match the quality of her fruit spread no matter how many times I’ve tried.
I don’t have any particular message this week other than a passing rumination on “the old ways.” I was simply struck by the fact that I’m writing a newspaper column on a computer while having half my mind on almanacs and sundials.
I smile when people opine that the Internet and computers in general are terrible, horrible, truly bad things.
“You just wait,” they cackle while wringing their hands in glee. “Some day, those are all going to go away.”
Gosh, I hope not. I’d rather use a calculator to add a column of numbers rather than one of those ornate manual adding machines. You’d punch in a number, pull a crank on the side to turn over the little mechanical clickers inside and then advance the paper.
On the other hand, that was a major innovation in the 19th century, as was the typewriter. Carbon paper came later, and White-Out several decades after that. As a mediocre typist, I love the ability to erase my mistakes before anyone else sees them.
So, we have the march of progress on one hand and a fondness for old stuff that was once cutting-edge technology.
Even today, there’s room for both.
