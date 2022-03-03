Never give a narcissist the benefit of a doubt.
In last week’s column, I tried doing that with Vladimir Putin. Fortunately, or very unfortunately, he tipped his hand and removed all doubt about his character.
You see, this is what a real dyed-in-the-wool Marxist-Leninist looks like. I just thought I’d throw that out there. “Communist” and “socialist” get tossed around with wild abandon these days with no true understanding of what those words mean.
Somebody who doesn’t agree 100 percent with your world view is not a communist. He is simply a fellow American with a different opinion. He is not hellbent on mugging you for your lunch money.
Actually, Putin isn’t even a very good old-fashion communist. People make a big deal about how he was a KGB agent. In truth, he was one of those gray-face functionaries pushing a pencil and punching a time clock after a shift of listening in on other people’s phone conversations.
He was so well-placed that he ended up driving a taxi for a while after the USSR imploded. He still had enough connections within the old regime to become the mayor of Leningrad somehow. And then the good ol’ boys managed to replace Boris Yeltsin with him.
Well, at least Vlad isn’t an alcoholic. What a relief that is.
Former U.S. President George W. Bush, after being taken in by Putin for a while, realized the truth at last. He reflected that Putin has an inferiority complex. A couple of high-placed Eastern Europeans who faced off with Vlad have said much the same thing, one a rather decent oil-company oligarch who ended up in prison because he failed to stroke Putin’s ego.
I have no idea what Putin’s bookshelf looks like, but I’d wager good money that he’s a fan of Adolf Hitler. I think he was banking on taking over Ukraine as easily as Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939. After all, the annexation of Crimea in 2014 looked an awful lot like the takeover of the Sudetenland portion of Czechoslovakia in 1938.
If you’re scratching your head and wondering what I’m talking about, you didn’t pay attention in history class as a kid. That’s why our schools teach it.
“History doesn’t repeat, but it does rhyme.”
But maybe the vain and greedy guy with an inferiority complex just did us a huge favor. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll pull together for a while as a nation. It’s about time.
Sure, all the action is taking place in Eastern Europe right now, but the smart people are treading carefully. Putin is being squeezed financially and militarily. Narcissists are dangerous when they’re backed into a corner.
“Nonsense. That’s not going to affect us over here.”
Somebody told me that back in February 2020 when I mentioned a strange coronavirus in China. And here we are.
Our times aren’t that much different from 1938 — an economic downturn and localized conflicts in Europe. Unfortunately, faraway events often pay us a visit.
It’s not likely that the missiles will be flying like they almost did in October 1962, but Putin isn’t the most stable personality you’ll ever meet. If the Ukrainian conflict starts spilling over into the rest of the world, we’re going to have trouble right here in River City.
The first weapon of choice will probably be one or more cyber attacks. Do you remember the major oil pipeline that had to shut down for several days last year? That was due to state-sponsored hackers, and Vlad’s state appears to have paid them.
Russia and various other villains got into a number of computer systems for several months in 2020. I don’t think they were trying to find a way to get higher scores in Candy Crush Saga.
While many utility companies have been working feverishly to fix their vulnerabilities, not all have taken the warnings to heart. If the bad guys bring down a system, it might mean that we sit in the dark and get very thirsty for a while.
If you think that supply-chain shortages are a pain right now, nothing at all will move if corporate computers get shut down. That means no pasta, soup, prescriptions or diapers will arrive in a timely manner.
It’s the kind of chaos that can hurt us, and it’s the kind of thing that Putin revels in. You might say, “Vlad ain’t no nice guy.”
I’m not trying to scare you. That’s just how the real world works out there.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]