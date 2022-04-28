Everybody loves fairy tales. They are among the most universally recognized stories in the world. Good always triumphs over evil and all the lead character’s dreams come true! Who doesn’t want to live a life of romantic and heroic proportions and also live “happily ever after?”
Of course, fairy tales were not always so cheerful and they were not always for children. Over the centuries they have become highly sanitized and highly romanticized.
Folk tales are at the root of fairy tales. A folk tale is a story with no central author that is loosely based on an actual event and passed down from generation to generation by oral tradition. For many centuries, storytellers carried their tales from city to city and country to country. Adults and children alike enjoyed the tales of the traveling troubadours. Folk tales often turn into fairy tales when they are written down and magical elements are added. These are written specifically for children.
The oldest known fairy tale, “The Smith and the Devil,” dates back 6,000 years. It tells the story of a blacksmith selling his soul to the devil so he could have supernatural powers. “Jack and the Beanstalk” comes in second at 5,000 years ago and “Beauty and the Beast” and “Rumplestiltskin” tie for being the third oldest known folk tales at around 4,000 years. Variations of “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Cinderella” have also been circulating since ancient times.
Frenchman, Charles Perrault is the first person known to have written down these popular tales in the 1600s.
Women of this time period also got into fairy tale writing, long before they were allowed a formal education or employment opportunities. Madame d’Aulnoy, a Frenchwoman and a Countess, published 25 original fairy tales of her own and several volumes of popular fairy tales retellings.
Telling magical tales became a parlor game for rich women in the 1600s. It was the salon era in Paris.
Women had clubs and would meet in each other’s homes to discuss important topics of the day and tell fairy stories for entertainment and intellectual stimulation.
The protagonists of these stories were often young women who were being controlled by men and mean older women. The heroines of the stories tended to be intelligent and independent women. These years of fairy tale parlor games yielded a large book full of them called “Le Cabinet des Fees.”
In the 19th century, art, literature and music went through a phase called romanticism. Fairy tales flourished in an atmosphere characterized with a strong interest in the individual, a fascination with childhood and a deep desire to connect to nature, imagination, feelings and emotions.
Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm were heavily influenced by the works of Charles Perrault and they expanded on them by making it their mission to find and publish as many popular folk tales as possible.
At the start, these collections of folk stories were not intended for children, which explains some of their darker elements. When fairy tales did change their audience to children, they became moralistic with the purpose of educating children on good conduct.
As we know them today, all fairy tales include magic, obstacles or tasks facing the lead character, a moral lesson and a happily-ever-after ending. Fairy tales are most often associated with Europe. They have become an entire genre.
Hans Christian Anderson is the most famous and the most prolific of the children’s fairy tale authors in the 19th century and any era so far. He wrote 156 tales that have been translated into more than a hundred languages and continue to be distributed all over the world.
Fairy tales have crossed cultures very easily because they share common human experiences. They allow people to live vicariously through the dreams, ambitions, adventures and successes of the lead characters.
The name of Andrew Lang was closely associated with fairytales in the beginning of the 20th century. He did not write these stories himself, but gathered, edited and had them translated. He and his wife worked as a team. These stories were put into collections with color codes.
There was “The Red Fairy Book,” “The Blue Fairy Book,” “The Green Fairy Book,” “The Pink Fairy Book” and so on. The tales are all familiar to us now, but at the time, some of them were making their first literary appearance in English. Soon fairy tales became more popular than real life.
Albert Einstein was a firm believer that fairytales helped increase children’s intelligence. “If you want our children to be intelligent, read them, fairytales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairytales.”
How are fairy tales used in contemporary literature? Retellings, spinoffs and mashups are common, even in the professional world of film theater and television. Fairy tales already have a built in fan base and everybody knows them, so they are extremely low hanging literary fruit for any writer to pick and make a literary applesauce or fruit salad that will be easily marketed to the general public.
While this technique of reusing fairy tales is perfectly legal in the sense that they are public domain stories, the continued overuse of fairy tales to make a quick buck does call into question the literary integrity of this generation. Where we would be today if the creativity had ceased to flow 2,000 years ago and no new fairy tales had been added since?
As I prepare to do a storybook reading of “The Twelve Dancing Princesses” for my YouTube channel, I can feel the fairy tale working its enchantment on me just from looking at the illustrations. When I add my narration and a little music, I know it will feel like the magic is leaping off the pages.
Who knows, maybe the magic of fairy tales isn’t all just in our imaginations, perhaps the enchantment is real after all.