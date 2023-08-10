Last Tuesday was a tough day for our area’s emergency responders. I wasn’t on the scene, but I was listening in on my scanner. It was a habit that my parents developed in middle age, one that I smiled at, but now I’m doing the same thing.
On a Tuesday morning in the summertime, a lot of people were either at work or on vacation. That is not an ideal situation when there’s a house fire beside a major highway route through the region.
I don’t know how many fire companies showed up eventually, beyond “many.” One company could only spare one engine and one firefighter.
“XYZ, how many personnel do you have?”
“One. Me.”
I can’t describe what I heard in his voice. Maybe it was a combination of despair, resolve and resignation.
There aren’t many of my age group who are able to step forward to help fill the gap. The image of the Native lugging a fire hose up a ladder while wearing full turnout gear is not something that should be thought about.
On the other hand, most of us are capable of picking up some of the slack in other ways.
In the Before Time, back in the palmy days before 2020, it was reasonably easy to take a first aid course or a CPR class on random Saturday mornings. I haven’t been in that particular loop lately, but I need some refresher courses.
Stop the Bleed courses are something that anyone can do. The folks who used to show up for those were mostly older, but I’d bet good money that a 13-year-old would benefit from the training.
Why do I mention that one? Don’t EMTs take care of that stuff? Well, yes, but on a day like last Tuesday, it might take them a while to reach you at home.
From what I have read along the way, a person can bleed out in three minutes to five minutes. It can take EMS seven to 10 minutes to arrive on the scene. The math is not hard to do.
Why do I keep talking about this stuff year after year? It’s because of a story I heard back when I was in my 20s.
In the 1960s, a young woman, Kitty Genovese, was attacked and killed on a New York City street. Nobody stepped forward to help, perhaps assuming that someone else would call the police. One bystander managed to take a photo of the crowd, though.
I don’t know. The state the world is in right now makes it more likely that we might face a similar situation.
Fortunately, folks are picking up the slack in other areas. Have you noticed the various community events featuring classes in old-time crafts and skills? Those are something I really want to do in the coming year.
But first comes the Master Gardener program through Penn State Extension. I’ve wanted to take it for 30 years, ever since I heard about it when I lived in State College. Adult responsibilities always interfered.
I’m itching to do it. Gardening was far down on my list of priorities this summer. Mom’s passing and my creaky knee left me the worse for wear, and my container garden looks like it was run over by a herd of rabid wombats.
Still, there are ways to contribute and earn your keep, as it were.
Many of you knew my mom. Until the time Parkinson’s limited her mobility, she was always involved in something. A life of service was the example that she and Dad set.
There was once a lady who sneered at me, “And then there’s Her. She’s just … here.”
I don’t know who she was and it doesn’t matter. I cause enough mischief from behind a keyboard without, say, tap dancing and yodeling in public. Yea, verily, she had her reward for a minute.
Meanwhile, I still have my stash of first aid supplies and some skills that need to be refreshed. Days like last Tuesday always give me the willies and I’m afraid of not being ready to fill a gap.
Next stop: bee- and butterfly-friendly gardens wherever I’m allowed to plant one next summer. I have some targets in mind, so northern Armstrong County towns and townships are getting advance warning.
One. Me. I’m here.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]