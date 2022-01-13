“People are taking sides as opposed to looking at what the institutional threats are to maintaining our democracy,” said Democratic Representative Peter Welch of Vermont. “And to see it actually manifest itself that way was a real reminder of how fragile our democracy is,” said former Republican New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman.
“If we do not have the capacity to distinguish what’s true from what’s false, then by definition the marketplace of ideas doesn’t work. And by definition our democracy doesn’t work,” said former Democrat President Barack Obama. “I Fear for Our Democracy,” wrote former Democrat President Jimmy Carter.
Gee, all that’s enough to make you think the United States is a democracy. We are not.
At the close of the Constitutional Convention on September 17, 1787, as Benjamin Franklin left the hall in Philadelphia, he was asked, “What kind of government have you given us, Dr. Franklin?” He replied: “A republic, if you can keep it.”
Rimersburg Rules is a lawyer and could examine the devices our framers and others put into the Constitution and law, not so much to thwart the will of the American people as to slow it down. Examples are the electoral college, Federalism/States Rights, the Bill of Rights, Supreme Court judicial review, the Senate, the filibuster and more. All of these devices can be overcome by popular opinion, but it takes time to do so and often the passage of time leaves citizens sighing with relief.
Thank heaven we didn’t do that! Remember that gal in high school you thought was hot but turned out to be a feminist? Yeah, that kind of “thank heaven.”
“Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect,” said Mark Twain.
Our government is designed to protect us from, among other things, what James Madison called the “tyranny of the majority.” Here’s what that really means. In a democracy, 50.000001 percent of citizens can pass laws outlawing the remaining 49.999999 percent of citizens, seize their property and execute them as, say, White Supremacists. And you know what? It would be perfectly legal.
But in our Republic, before you could do that, you’d need to amend the Constitution, end federalism, pack the Supreme Court, eliminate the filibuster, eliminate the electoral college and eliminate the Second Amendment. All that would take time and that’s the point; if it’s a good idea now, it will be a good idea months from now. If it’s a bad idea, at least some of the 50.000001 percent of citizens will likely come to their senses and change their minds.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tells us the filibuster, among other safeguards, “blocks the will of the majority.” Democrats from the President on down warn that anyone who disagrees with them are “White Supremacists” and “obstructionists” who threaten the rights of the American people.
Take their words with a large grain of salt. As Alexander Hamilton pointed out in Federalist No. 1, “... a dangerous ambition more often lurks behind the specious mask of zeal for the rights of the people than under the forbidden appearance of zeal for the firmness and efficiency of government. History will teach us that the former has been found a much more certain road to the introduction of despotism than the latter, and that of those men who have overturned the liberties of republics, the greatest number have begun their career by paying an obsequious court to the people; commencing demagogues, and ending tyrants.”
What do we call people who are attacking the Second Amendment, the filibuster, the Senate, federalism, the electoral college, election integrity and trying to pack the Supreme Court in the name of zeal for the rights of the people? Are they tribunes of the people or commencing demagogues, and ending tyrants?
We are a Republic. Beware of those who try to turn us into a democracy.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. Contact Lewis, the author of “Separation of Church and State” and “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” at www.josephmaxlewis.com.]