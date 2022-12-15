Happy Cat Herders Day! Can you picture what it would be like to herd cats? I am not quite sure how December 15 was chosen as National Cat Herders Day, but this is a pretty good time for it. It is just ten days before Christmas and sixteen days before New Year’s. There are probably many people who feel like they are herding cats as they try to organize holiday happenings. Everyone has a zillion things they want to do, but they cannot be pinned down on when they will be doing them. Many times, a simple question is answered with, “I don’t know. I’ll have to let you know later.”
This is a good time to remember what Paul told the Philippians, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God,” (Philippians 4:6 NKJV). Getting uptight and nervous never helps, but God can soothe your stress and allow you to find solutions for your problems. To be a good cat herder, (someone who can handle seemingly impossible problems) we need inner peace from Jesus. He said, “Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid,” (John 14:27 NKJV).
Getting everyone to agree on the Constitution must have been harder than getting everyone together on plans for a holiday celebration. Their writings carry evidence of their faith, so they probably knew the peace that Jesus promised, which would surely have helped them. Even after the Constitution was written, the Anti-Federalists were concerned that it gave the federal government too much power, so the first ten amendments to the Constitution were written to address their concerns. These amendments (known as the Bill of Rights) guarantee personal freedom and limit the government’s power.
The Constitution was ratified on June 21st, 1788. A little more than three years later, on December 15, 1791, the Bill of Rights was ratified. As citizens we depend on the protections guaranteed by the Constitution, by the Bill of Rights, and by later amendments.
In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared December 15 to be Bill of Rights Day, commemorating the 150th anniversary of its ratification. In a 2003 speech rededicating The Rotunda for the Charters of Freedom where an original copy of the Bill of Rights is kept, President George W. Bush proclaimed, “The true [American] revolution was not to defy one earthly power, but to declare principles that stand above every earthly power—the equality of each person before God, and the responsibility of government to secure the rights of all.”
But whatever rights are bestowed upon us by a constitutional government, none of them are equal to the right granted to us by Jesus’ death and resurrection. We have been assured, “But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name,” (John 1:12 NKJV).
Anyone born in the United States is a citizen of the United States, but nobody can be born a Christian. Our birth just gives us a physical body; it does not make us a citizen of Jesus’ Kingdom. Jesus draws us near to Him (See Ephesians 2:13-16.) and tells us “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God.” (See John 3:5.) If we accept Him as Savior, if we are born of His Spirit, we become members of the household of God and fellow citizens of His kingdom with the saints. (See Ephesians 2:18-19.)
Paul urges us, “Do all things without complaining and disputing, that you may become blameless and harmless, children of God without fault in the midst of a crooked and perverse generation, among whom you shine as lights in the world,” (Philippians 2:14-15 NKJV).
Are you a child of God? Do you have the inner peace Jesus gives? Is your light shining bright, or do you need to ask God to polish it up for you?
•
Prayer Is the Key
How easy it is to let things slide!
How simple to skip the prayer!
The hours fill up with worries,
Busyness, toil, and care.
But the God of time and eternity
Holds the hours in His control,
And prayer is the key that opens the door
So peace can fill your soul.
•
Work Together
“I have my rights,” he stated,
Turned his back and strode away,
Never knowing that his neighbor
Was God’s task for him that day.
Then he heard a gentle whisper,
“Dear, my child, do you not know
All My children need each other.
In My kingdom, this is so.
“Yes, you do have rights – it’s certain,
But your neighbor needs you now,
And you should, with love, be serving
As My love for you shows how.
“Help him now to bear his burden.
Then someday when you are weak,
You will find a stronger brother
Gives the help that you must seek.
“Love each other; work together;
Practice patience, hope, and faith.
Let your life shout forth in praising;
Let My love infuse your days.”
•
Bible Verses
Ephesians 2:13-16 (NKJV) — But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far off have been brought near by the blood of Christ. For He Himself is our peace, who has made both one, and has broken down the middle wall of separation, having abolished in His flesh the enmity, that is, the law of commandments contained in ordinances, so as to create in Himself one new man from the two, thus making peace, and that He might reconcile them both to God in one body through the cross, thereby putting to death the enmity.
John 3:5 (NKJV) — Jesus answered, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God.”
Ephesians 2:18-19 (NKJV) — For through Him we both have access by one Spirit to the Father.
Now, therefore, you are no longer strangers and foreigners, but fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God.