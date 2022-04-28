The sun is shining this morning, a nice change from all those weeks of overcast days and so-called mixed precipitation. A couple of weeks ago, we had tornado warnings one day and snow the next.
Maybe the nice weather will lighten my mood a little. I just saw the obituary of my old friend, Terry McGarrity, this morning. This comes on the heels of finding out that a former co-worker passed away nearly a year ago and I just found out yesterday.
I hadn’t seen Terry in many years, but I’ve crossed paths with his mom and brother in New Bethlehem a few times. One of his sons helped care for Mom last spring when she was a patient at Jefferson Manor in Brookville. That’s how I learned that Terry was ailing.
Nevertheless, I always wave at the Tionesta Church of God whenever I drive past it on the way to my daughter’s house. Terry has been long-retired, but it just seems like the right thing to do.
It’s like that when you lose a member of your first-grade class from 60 years ago. I mean, we all struggled with the transition from being Mama’s little darling to one of a group of anxious six-year-olds puzzling over addition and Dick and Jane.
We did all right, continuing through high school and then onto college. Jack Gareis, Terry and I had an unofficial “support pod” during our freshman year at Clarion University when it was still a state college. The guys were majoring in business and I was majoring in Spanish, so we never had classes together but still met up in the dining hall.
It’s little things like this that you carry around with you for many years.
I went through this on a slightly smaller scale a few weeks ago when I learned that Greg Miller had passed away. I always remember viewing the back of his red-haired head in Spanish class a few rows in front of me. It’s strange when I think of that before remembering his face.
I didn’t know Greg well, but his sister, Jana, was in my graduating class. And of course, his twin, Jeff, and I run into one another now and then because of newspaper business, not the official kind.
Yesterday I was wondering why I hadn’t seen any recent articles in the State College newspapers and magazines written by Harry Zimbler. I started digging a bit and found that he had passed away in June of last year.
It hit me hard. Harry was one of those people who you expect to always be there, filling up any room you are in, forever.
It was a good day in the newsroom when Harry walked in. In the salad days of that business journal that I sometimes mention, he and I occupied the entire editorial office, furnished as it was with whatever folding furniture we scrounged up from our garages and a random malfunctioning coffeemaker scavenged at a yard sale.
Harry and I shared an odd ability to compose alternate lyrics for songs on the spot. While much hilarity ensued, we worked like beasts all day long. If we scandalized the more buttoned-down executive types who wandered through the door, we considered it a very good day.
But Harry could get away with nearly everything. He was one of those immensely talented people who also had an extremely good heart. You might wail, gnash your teeth and bang your head on a desk in frustration sometimes, but you always knew that what came out of Harry’s mouth came from a good place.
Pardon me. The gentle readers of this column never met the man, but you have probably seen his work if you ever watched a program on public television.
Before I ever knew him, Harry worked as the programming manager at WGBH in Boston, the station that used to bring us the “Victory Garden” and “This Old House.” Before that, he was the programming director at WPSU at Penn State. Disgruntled by Boston within a year, Harry came back to the State College area, created his own unique trajectory — and we were all better for his return.
If gas weren’t so darned expensive right now, I’d take a rambling day trip to mark his passing. Maybe a short one to Tionesta in Terry McGarrity’s memory will do the trick.
It’s very nearly a sin not to enjoy the sunshine when you’ve got it.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]