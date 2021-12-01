How was your Thanksgiving? Did you get enough to eat? I’ll bet you did, or sincerely hope you did.
As with a lot of things these days, there was a reported turkey shortage in some parts of America. And even if you could find one at the store, it was more expensive in a lot of places. Smaller birds were scarce, so I imagine that there are many households in the country who were eating leftovers for days.
My dad had a solution for Too-Big Turkey Syndrome when I was still at home. He cut a 20-pounder in half, one side consumed immediately and the other relegated to the depths of the deep freezer in the basement.
For some reason, I remember this as being a DIY project. There may have been a circular saw involved. There weren’t a lot of dull moments at the Kerr house in those days.
The frozen spare side of turkey was trotted out some months later, roasted to perfection and served on a warm summer’s day. Christmas in July became a thing a few years ago, but we had Thanksgiving in June more than once. It’s pretty cool doing something just because you can.
We all got used to doing things just because we could. Fresh red raspberries at Christmas? Sure, fly them in from Chile in the middle of a snowstorm, no matter the price.
With the way things are looking on the global stage right now, we may have to lower our expectations a bit and start enjoying things in their proper season again.
I will be the last person to celebrate shortages. I like being able to buy oranges in the middle of July. Not all that long ago, an orange in your Christmas stocking was a big deal for a reason.
My mom sometimes tells us what the good old days were really like. She still marvels about those Christmas oranges.
“Times must have been really hard, because getting an orange in your stocking was a treat.”
I never told her about how insanely hard it was to grow, pick and ship produce during the Depression. A lot of people couldn’t afford extras such as fresh citrus fruit.
There’s a lot of uncertainty and unease making the rounds these days. The financial gurus on television are saying one thing while the shelf tags at the supermarket are telling you something else.
There are people saying that this whole inflation and supply-chain mess is going to sort itself out after the first of the year. On the other side, there are folks saying that our former way of life is over forever.
The truth is probably a lot less drastic. Whenever there has been a similar problem in the past, there are always those smart and enterprising people who find better ways of doing things. Prosperity soon follows.
It’s that part in the middle between past good times and future good times that are uncomfortable. Indeed, I can be the mistress of understatement most days.
This year, everybody is getting useful things for Christmas, the kind of stuff that injected gloom into your soul as a child — flannel pajamas, undergarments, warm socks and so forth. My grandsons are big fellas now, so they’re getting cash. I didn’t have the heart to distribute handknit sweaters, but maybe they would have liked those.
I am not even thinking about Christmas 2022. There’s a lot in play and anything could happen. I prefer to sit back and watch what develops.
It’s human to worry about the future, even though the Bible tells us not to. But there are plenty of stories in there about girding your loins and laying in a little “extra” just in case.
As a child, I heard the story of Joseph interpreting Pharaoh’s dream about the seven lean cattle gobbling up the seven fat ones. At least once a year, this was the topic for us kiddies sitting in junior church. That kind of reinforcement tends to make an impression on a child.
On the other hand, if I saw a herd of cannibalistic cattle making the rounds these days, I’d be inclined to slam, bolt and lock the door. That kind of stuff ain’t funny. It would be too much like a zombie apocalypse, and nobody wants one of those.
We have been living with a sort of slo-mo apocalypse as it is for nearly two years. I always thought it would be a lot more thrilling, maybe with dragons flying across the sky.
Instead, it has been more like a dull Saturday night when you can’t find a date.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]