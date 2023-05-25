Let’s say cautiously that spring finally got here. While we didn’t have any repeats of the snow showers of Mother’s Day 2021, there were some right nippy nights this past week.
We had a couple of area ice cream stands that opened a little earlier than usual, only to announce a couple of times that they were closing early for the day due to the low temperatures. I guess they never met my dad, the guy who had to stop by the Penn State Creamery even if the mercury stood at a balmy minus-five degrees.
But let’s not talk about shivering. It’s almost time to break out the flip flops for those who haven’t already excavated them from winter storage. Now that prom season is pretty much over, the nail salons have openings for pedicures and such.
It’s going to be Memorial Day before we know it, only a week away as I write this. So, that means family picnics and ceremonies honoring our fallen warriors.
And then it will be a nonstop flurry of festivals around the area. I mentioned giving some out-of-town visitors a brief and probably too-exhaustive rundown of what we have going on. Fortunately for them, there wasn’t time to mention our amazing array of public events.
Cops and Bobbers was a big hit recently, and the Hawthorn VFDs kayak poker run is just around the corner. I hope the water warms up a bit beforehand, though. Some of the kayak and tube rental places in the region are cautioning visitors to dress a little warmer until it does.
I was talking to a new acquaintance a couple of months ago who is getting oriented to unfamiliar resources. Along with Smicksburg, I tipped her off to all the gems to be found beside the Olean Trail in Porter Township and the days and times of several towns farmers’ markets.
We might take such things for granted because we pass them all the time. Once you start listing them for someone else, you gain a real appreciation for them.
I didn’t do so well with my self-proclaimed Grand Tour of Ice Cream Stands last summer, but there’s always this year. That’s one of the benefits of semi-retirement, this thing of not having to plan jaunts and fun several months in advance.
Then again, “next week” is much more probable than “next year” when you’re in your late 60s. I’d better get started on that ice cream stand tour just in case.
In earlier days, we would watch the calendar and thermometer, waiting for the opening of public swimming pools. The only one left is the Union COG pool in Sligo; the ones in Alcola and Limestone having closed many years ago. It is definitely worth a trip if you don’t have your own backyard pool.
I’ll have to remember to slow down and find a safe parking spot the next time the kids have a lemonade stand set up beside Putneyville Road in South Bethlehem. There’s a fine tradition that needs to be encouraged whenever possible.
Fireflies should be making their appearance soon once the mayflies have had their day. It’s something I really look forward to, especially after living in Tidewater Virginia for a few years. Apparently, fireflies don’t like salt air, and you miss them when they aren’t around.
Gosh, this informal list is starting to make me think that we live in Mayberry. I have to giggle about that because an old friend from the middle part of the state was sure than Millersburg, Dauphin County, could claim that title. That was 25 years ago, so we may have caught up by this time.
So, gas prices are still flirting with $4 per gallon, down from $5 or so a year ago. Still, folks are watching their nickels and dimes because inflation is running high. Having a staycation is not the worst idea these days.
There is plenty to do, from classes at the art gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center to tubing on Red Bank Creek. Having an impromptu picnic in a local park is inexpensive, and all that fresh air and sunshine is good for you. You might even run into somebody you haven’t seen in a while.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]