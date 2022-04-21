As I write this week’s column, Easter was yesterday, April 17. The thermometer struggled into the low 40s and there’s a winter storm warning in effect for parts of Westmoreland County today.
Contrast this with April 17, 1960. A conversation with Mom the other evening triggered a misty memory from Easter when I was five years old. It was warm enough to have the windows and doors open, and the Pirates were playing one of the first regulation games of the season.
As I told her of remembering my grandfather and great-grandfather listening to the game on KDKA radio, I kind of doubted the date and the holiday. It just seemed like an unlikely event because of our recent cold springs.
Well, this is the kind of thing that sets me to researching all kinds of things. As it turned out, my five-year-old brain was right.
You have to give credit where credit is due. I accessed a website that provided the date and statistics for every major-league baseball game going back to at least the 1930s. Another website provided the weather conditions for most dates reaching back to the 1880s.
The Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds in both games of a double-header. The line-up included Roberto Clemente, Don Hoak, Dick Groat, Bill Mazeroski and Bob Friend. Seeing those names still brings a smile to my face.
This was the start of a beautiful season. For those of us of a certain age, there is no forgetting that this was the year that the Buccos went on to win the World Series over the Yankees, winning the final game thanks to Mazeroski’s enchanted batting.
Five years ago, I was watching two of my grandsons play ball in a summer league in Franklin. My daughter was dumbfounded that I understood the game so well. I don’t think she ever saw me watching television sports because I was usually working at game time and, besides, our world tended to revolve around Penn State sports.
It was a treat telling her about the Golden Age of Pirates’ baseball when even little kids too young to read a box score knew all the players’ names and began learning the meaning of RBIs, who played what position and who Danny Murtaugh was.
My interest in baseball faded a little for a few years, superseded by my obsession with basketball. If I wasn’t watching a high school game, then I was watching the Knicks and the Celtics on television. Fortunately, there came an incentive to watch the Pirates again.
Jean McComb had all sorts of schemes for earning extra points for gym class. I wasn’t a hunter, so there was no way that I was going to earn an automatic ‘A’ for bagging a deer. But I sure could watch baseball with the best of ‘em.
What followed was a series of teenage-girl gatherings at somebody’s house during the 1971 World Series. We all sat somewhat studiously around the television, blank scorecards in our hands, jotting down every ball, strike and error. There were also some crushes on a few players, adding spice to the entire process.
I wasn’t as enthralled by third-baseman Richie Hebner as some of my gal pals were. I was just there for the game and for whatever Dock Ellis was doing that day.
Ellis was a reliable pitcher, but he would have an erratic game now and then. It happens to the best of pitchers, but Dock made “erratic” into an art form. A few years ago, I found out that some of his art was due to a fondness for a wacky pharmaceutical or two.
Fortunately, Ellis maintained his sobriety during the one game he pitched during the Series. Steve Blass, Dave Giusti, Nelson Briles, Bob Moose and a few others finished for the wins.
This would be Roberto Clemente’s second and last World Series. I wonder if the Buccos would have made it to another championship if we hadn’t lost Roberto in a humanitarian flight in December of the following year.
But my grandma-ears still perk up when she hears the names of Manny Sanguillen, Vic Davalillo, Dave Cash, Al Oliver or any other player on the 1971 roster.
Major league baseball doesn’t do much for me these days. While growing up, the most interesting part of the game was what happened on the field.
Multi-million-dollar contracts, drug busts, bar brawls and domestic-abuse scandals are not baseball. Baseball is nine guys facing off with nine other guys to see who plays better on any given day.
But that’s just my opinion, formed on a warm April day six decades ago. My warm and fuzzy memory was probably stoked in part by biting the ears off a chocolate rabbit while half-listening to the game. You can only watch baseball properly if chocolate is involved.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]