“Did you know April is National Poetry Month and April 29 is Poem in Your Pocket Day?” Alessandra asked. “Does anyone here have a poem in your pocket?”
“Can’t say I’m in the habit of carrying poetry around with me,” Ned answered. “When I come to Bible study, I just bring my Bible, some paper, and a pencil.”
“Well, then,” Levi declared, “you did bring some poetry with you. In fact, I’m ready for Poem in Your Pocket Day because I have a little New Testament in my pocket.”
“What do you mean?” Melany asked. “I didn’t hear Levi list poetry among the things he brought, and how does a New Testament in your pocket mean you have a poem?”
“If Ned brought his Bible, he has poetry with him,” Allie interjected. “The book of Psalms is all poetry.”
“That’s true,” Bethany agreed, “but there’s more poetry in the Bible than just Psalms. There are several other books that are all poetry, and there’s some in the books of the prophets.”
“That’s all in the Old Testament,” Charley said. “How can a New Testament make you ready for Poem in Your Pocket Day?”
“I’m not sure how much poetry is in the New Testament,” Levi answered, “but I do know that when Mary went to visit Elizabeth, what she said is labeled ‘The Song of Mary.’ It isn’t rhymed, but they called it a song and it’s printed like poetry.”
There are many kinds of poetry. Most people are familiar with the rhyming, rhythmical poems often found in songs and in greeting cards.
•
Violets
Little purple violets —
Such a lovely hue —
Just a little note to say,
“I often think of you.”
Little “Johnny-jump-ups” —
Flower of the spring —
Just a little gift to say,
“You’re worth remembering.”
•
Here in the United States, we have diverse people groups who have brought many types of literature into the country. Haiku poems from Japan do not rhyme, and they rely on imagery and contrast more than on figures of speech. They are made up of three lines (seventeen syllables), center around nature, and try to capture a single moment in time.
Beautiful sunset —
A soft summer orchestra —
Bullfrogs and crickets.
That kind of poetry is difficult to translate to a different language because it is challenging to get the same number of syllables in the translation. Much English poetry depends on rhyme and rhythm. It may be a little easier to translate to other languages than Haiku is, but the translator must be able to choose new words which carry approximately the same meaning while still preserving the rhyme and rhythm of the original.
A form of poetry popular in literary circles now is called free verse. It does not use consistent meter configurations, rhyme, or a musical pattern. It does rely heavily on similes, metaphors, and other figures of speech. This may be the most easily translated of the forms of English poetry, but figures of speech may be hard to translate.
Instead of matching the sounds of words and syllables, Hebrew poetry found in the Bible matches similar concepts. This is called parallelism. There are six books in the Bible that are known as books of poetry. Those referred to as songbooks are Psalms, Song of Solomon, and Lamentations. Those identified as wisdom literature are Job, Proverbs, and Ecclesiastes.
This excerpt from “The Song of Moses” demonstrates the concept of parallelism:
“The Lord is my strength and song,
And He has become my salvation;
He is my God, and I will praise Him;
My father’s God, and I will exalt Him,” (Exodus 15:2 NKJV).
The first two lines have a similar meaning, and the third and fourth lines are also comparable. Sometimes, in parallelism, the thoughts given are opposites like this excerpt from “The Song of Mary”:
“He has put down the mighty from their thrones,
And exalted the lowly.
He has filled the hungry with good things,
And the rich He has sent away empty,” (Luke 1:52-53 NKJV).
This type of poetry, which depends on ideas rather than on sounds, seems to be much easier to translate into many languages. The two excerpts given also show poetry found in the Bible elsewhere than in books of poetry.
If the poetry in the Bible depended on sounds rather than parallel ideas, the difficulty of translation may have made it much harder to carry out the commission Jesus gave His disciples: “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.” (See Mark 16:15.) Those who have been working on that assignment have been diligently translating the Bible so that people will be able to understand the good news of salvation. They will be able to read it for themselves. This can help those who have heard the message to remember it. Others will be able to find God just by reading the truth in His Word.
As of late 2019, the entire Bible had been translated into 698 languages. The New Testament is available in 1,548 more languages than that. Those speaking 1,138 other languages may be able to read some parts of the Bible.
The kind of poetry found in the Bible does not lose its beauty or its meaning when it is translated. The message of the Bible pointing toward salvation can be clear in any language.
In this national poetry month, let us call out with the psalmists, “Hear this, all peoples; Give ear, all inhabitants of the world,” (Psalm 49:1 NKJV). “Let all the earth fear the Lord; Let all the inhabitants of the world stand in awe of Him,” (Psalm 33:8 NKJV).
Let us share the whole message of the Bible until, “All the ends of the world shall remember and turn to the Lord, and all the families of the nations shall worship before You,” (Psalm 22:27 NKJV).
Who can you share the Bible’s poetry with today?
•
Bible Verses
Mark 16:15 (NKJV) — And He said to them, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.”