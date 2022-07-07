Thanks to all of our sponsors, volunteers, staff and board members, we had another successful Purse Bingo Bash. We are so grateful for the support from the community.
Twenty-six purses were won along with Chinese auction items, mystery bingo prizes and special raffles. We hope everyone in attendance had a spectacular time, and we will see you next year!
•
Our summer reading programs for children and adults are officially underway. Anyone interested in participating should stop in the library to sign up.
We have an adult program coming up which is a lighthouse solar light. The class will be Thursday, July 14 at 6 p.m.
•
A landscape cleanup day will be held at the library on Saturday, July 9 at 9 a.m. If you can come and help, please do. Volunteers should bring pruning shears and gardening gloves.
•
Dot will be here for a ceramic class on Monday, July 18. The class will be at 6 p.m., and there will be a variety of ceramics to choose from.
Anyone is welcome to attend but seating is limited, so call to sign up and save your spot.
•
The CareerLink will be here on Monday, July 25 at 10 a.m. to do a class on pre-employment tests and application follow-up in the library heritage room. Everyone is welcome to attend.