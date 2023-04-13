The Redbank Valley Public Library’s Purse Bingo Bash tickets will be on sale soon! Get yours from the library or a board member.
We only sell 200 tickets and they go fast.
The library already has several of our purses and they are on display in the library if you’re interested in seeing the selection.
If you have never been to our event, it will be held June 30 and we play bingo, with prizes of designer purses. We also have other raffles, a Chinese auction and a 50/50.
With each ticket, you get a chance to win any of the prizes listed on the ticket and, if you attend, you also receive a meal and two wine tickets. It is a lot of fun for all!
Our Summer Reading program will begin at the start of June and will run until about mid-way through July this year. Most of the events will be held at the library unless specified.
We will hold a spring wreath making class at the library on Monday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m. The wreath is in the shape of a flower and made of deco mesh.
There is limited space due to materials, so you must be signed up to attend.
Book Club meets April 13 at 6 p.m. at Zach’s to discuss the book, “We Keep the Dead Close” by Becky Cooper.
If you have read the book, or even if you haven’t, feel free to join us for some good food and company.
The CareerLink will be at the library on Tuesday, April 25 from 2 to 3 p.m. for a workshop on “Steps to Be Successful at a Job Fair.”
Stop in for some helpful advice on how to develop your resume, prepare for an interview, and land a new job.
The last week of April is National Library Week! Come see what your library can do for you.
This is a perfect week to sign up for a library card and check out our services.