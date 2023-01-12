Once upon a time, many years ago, there were two tied-together bundles of wood residing in a closet in the house where I lived. I wondered what they were for. One of the bundles had a lot of tiny nails with sharp points sticking out of the wood. When I asked my mother about it, she just said, “Those are curtain stretchers.”
That didn’t make sense to me. I had seen her measuring and making curtains to exactly fit the windows, so why would she need to stretch them? Later, a neighbor who had lace curtains borrowed, unfolded and adjusted the stretchers to the right size for her curtains. After she had washed and starched the curtains, she fastened them to the stretchers by hooking them on the sharp points. They dried without wrinkles, ready to be put on the windows again.
The other bundle of wood was a rack for hand quilting. I could remember Grandma sitting in her favorite rocking chair with scraps left over from clothing she had made. She would cut small pieces of the fabric to match a pattern she held and sew them together to make square blocks which she then sewed together to make a quilt top. Later, she would sit in her seldom-used parlor using a needle and thread to sew on a partly made quilt. Sometimes a group of women from the church would gather to help sew the quilt, but my five-year-old hands were never allowed to touch it. I could occasionally be useful, though, by scooting among the feet under the quilt to pick up something they dropped.
At a time when many homes were heated by coal stoves, heavy quilts were essential for keeping warm at night. Some of the warmest bed coverings, called haps, were made with squares of cloth from old coats. The center layer in them was often a ragged blanket. Instead of small stitches to hold them together, people tied them together with yarn. Even a child could plunge a needle down through and back up and then tie the yarn, clip it to the specified length, and put another stitch in the center of the next block.
Curtain stretchers and bulky quilt racks are seldom seen anymore. Lace curtains are usually made of polyester or some other new textile that needs neither stretching nor ironing. Few people make their own or their family’s clothing anymore, so they don’t have scraps left over to make quilts. Today, quilters often buy quilt patches from shops. Many of them no longer use a bulky rack for hand-sewing the quilt. They stitch it on a sewing machine. Even those who sew by hand seldom have a large quilt rack that allows several people to work together. What was once a way of being thrifty and prudent as well as sociable and friendly seems to have evolved into a solitary craft that uses newly purchased cloth instead of scraps. Haps, made from old coats and ragged blankets, are not attractive enough to have survived as decorative items.
Heavy quilts filled with cotton batting have given way to those filled with light-weight polyester. People who cheered the change to light-weight quilts are now buying “weighted blankets” because they reportedly have health advantages over lighter bed coverings.
Some historians claim that quilts made during the time of slavery in the South were often used to point escaping slaves to safe stops on the Underground Railroad. Another group refutes that claim, believing quilts were just a way of using what was at hand to make warm covers.
We have been told, “There is desirable treasure, and oil in the dwelling of the wise, but a foolish man squanders it,” (Proverbs 21:20 NKJV). Many of our ancestors were wise enough to use scraps of cloth to make beautiful, warm covers. They did not squander this wealth.
I have heard some people brag, “I don’t eat leftovers,” as though they somehow feel a little better than those who are thriftier. Others use creative ways to turn leftovers into an appetizing new meal, so they don’t waste food or money. They are following Jesus’ example from a time after He had fed 5,000 people. “When they had all had enough to eat, he said to his disciples, ‘Gather the pieces that are left over. Let nothing be wasted,’” (John 6:12 NIV). Obviously, Jesus really did not need to save the leftovers. He had shown the power to produce food for a multitude, but He set an example for us not to waste valuable resources.
Paul warns us not to waste opportunities. “Be very careful, then, how you live — not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil. Therefore, do not be foolish, but understand what the Lord’s will is,” (Ephesians 5:15-17 NIV).
“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever,” (Hebrews 13:8 NKJV). (See also Malachi 3:6.) If He wanted His disciples to save the food then, He surely wants us to conserve resources now. We may not need to make quilts or a quilted coat such as the one Dolly Parton sang about, but there are many ways we can reuse, repurpose or recycle to help protect our environment.
Let us show ourselves thankful for what we have been given by using God’s gifts wisely.
•
Life Quilt
Sometimes life is made of pieces
Like the quilt upon my bed,
Blue sky blue and sunshine yellow
Mixed with happy shades of red.
Other times it’s very somber,
Tones of grief and tints of dread,
Tattered grays and browns of sorrow
Held together by a thread.
But whatever life is stitching,
God’s hand still is in control.
Rainbow hues and golden sunsets
Piece His joy into my soul.
And when clouds obscure the sunrise,
When the pain just will not cease,
There is still my Savior’s needle
Stitching love and hope and peace.
Yes, my life is made of pieces
Like the quilts my grandma made,
With God’s love to plan the pattern,
My heart need not be afraid.
All God’s power will sew securely;
All God’s love will be displayed.
•
Bible Verses
Malachi 3:6 (NKJV) — For I am the Lord, I do not change; therefore, you are not consumed, O sons of Jacob.