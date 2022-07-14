Last month, President Joe Biden held a press conference in Spain. A reporter asked him: “And as new polling this week shows that 85 percent of the U.S. public thinks the country is going in the wrong direction, how do you explain this to those people who feel the country is going in the wrong direction, including some of the leaders you’ve been meeting with this week, who think that when you put all of this together, it amounts to an America that is going backward?”
“They do not think that,” Biden replied. Then came this stunner.
“The one thing that has been destabilizing is the outrageous behavior of the Supreme Court of the United States, in overruling not only Roe v. Wade, but essentially challenging the right to privacy,” said Biden.
This is the new Democrat taking point. The Supreme Court is now “illegitimate” and “our democracy” is threatened by a “small minority.” If it’s difficult for you to understand how returning the issue of abortion to the voters to vote on — you know, the democratic process — is a threat to “our democracy,” you’re not alone.
As we’ve pointed out before, we are not a “democracy,” we’re a constitutional republic. What that means in practice is, on most issues we vote to elect representatives to enact laws we support. However, some specified rights, listed in the Constitution and in particular in the Bill of Rights, can not be changed by those representatives without amending the constitution. Because this is anti-democratic by design, these rights are listed and limited. Whenever someone attempts to take more than what is listed out of the hands of voters, they are the ones threatening “our democracy.”
That is exactly what a radical, Anti-Constitutional Court did in Rowe v. Wade when it made up a Constitutional right to abortion.
Justice Harry Blackmun wrote the 1973 Roe majority opinion and justified the Court’s decision as follows: “The right of privacy, whether it be founded in the 14th Amendment’s concept of personal liberty and restriction upon state action, as we feel it is, or, as the District Court determined, in the Ninth Amendment’s reservation of rights to the people, is broad enough to encompass a woman’s decision whether or not to terminate her pregnancy,” and thus take that issue away from “our democracy.”
The anti-slavery 14th amendment follows. Anyone see abortion mentioned in it?
“Fourteenth Amendment, Section 1: All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
The Ninth Amendment follows. Anyone see abortion mentioned in it?
“Amendment IX: The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
That’s right, there is no constitutional right to abortion and there never was.
That will not stop the Democrats from continuing their reckless attack on the court because all Democrats care about is getting what they want. President Biden has now launched an attack on another check and balance on governmental power — the filibuster. Ironically, Democrats eliminated the filibuster for judges, which is what allowed Republicans to select the justices who just overruled Roe.
Democrats’ rage blinds them. They hate anything that restrains them: the electoral college, the Senate, free and fair elections, Christianity, the Supreme Court, our nation’s noble history and...us.
Increasingly, those in charge of the Democratic Party act like Communists pretending to be progressives, Communist sympathizers and racists of color. If good Democrats can’t throw them out, they should leave the party.
