The title is simply a literary reference. I’m okay this morning. Really, I am.
Have you found your lawn furniture yet? Because of last week’s windstorm, it may have earned Frequent Flyer miles.
I’m only half-joking when I say that I had a Wizard of Oz flashback. For a few minutes, I had a bad feeling that my bedroom window wasn’t going to survive and that first responders would find me lying across my bed babbling, “Auntie Em, Auntie Em.”
The subsequent power outage affected only part of South Bethlehem. The other half remained well-lit and a family member wondered why I called to check on him later. This Armstrong County residential neighborhood, part of the Greater New Bethlehem Statistical Area, is served by two separate power lines.
After the wind had died down and the lights remained off, I ventured on to my porch to get a sense of what was going on, reporting weather conditions to the National Weather Service Pittsburgh’s website. That’s not a big deal, but I filed the report on my laptop, not my cell phone.
A little more than a year ago, I invested part of a stimulus check in a small solar power station. It’s not enough to run my refrigerator, but it does a fine job of recharging a cell phone, a laptop, battery-power lanterns and will even power an electric blanket. It took a flash of inspiration to plug my landline and Internet router’s power cords into it.
Why am I banging on about a two-hour power outage? I thought of it as a dress rehearsal for a possibly bigger problem in the future.
You may have heard on your favorite television news program that the western U.S. is facing rolling blackouts this summer. While that seems far away from our area, you might want to remember that the western and eastern power grids are interconnected. Good people that we are, we might send Arizona and New Mexico some light but dim our own in the process.
Texas has always insisted on having its own power grid that isn’t connected to the rest of us. Well, good for them, but they did a bad job of it and Texans are still grumbling about the winter mess of February 2021.
Gov. Abbott gets no fan mail from me on many counts, but he does get a gold star for telling Texas-size whoppers. Technically, all the wind-power turbines did freeze up down there. The funny thing is, they don’t do that in Pennsylvania, a place with far worse weather on a regular basis.
The Lone Star State failed to winterize its wind farms, natural gas pumping facilities and power grid. One can only imagine what other delightful surprises lurk within its system.
That was my Texas bashing for the year. I just felt really sorry for friends and family who lived through the experience. I don’t want to see the same thing happen to my friends and neighbors here at home.
The good news is, a lot of people in the L-V coverage area and beyond tend to have at least some means of making a little light and heat. Part of my porch excursion after the storm was to check on which windows in the neighborhood were glowing. Most of them were.
With that in mind, this is a good time to take stock of what you have on hand. Even if you aren’t in the market for a solar power station, flashlights are reasonably priced. The less-expensive ones at the dollar store work just fine for a short time, but get name-brand batteries for better performance.
I don’t get kickbacks from any company, but I am going to mention a few brand names because I have them and that know they work.
I mentioned LuminAid inflatable solar lanterns in this column back in the Before Time, also known as 2019. Some models even have phone chargers built into them. A more budget-friendly option is the Luci brand.
You don’t have to be an electronics wizard to use these things. You charge up a LuminAid ahead of time by plugging it into a wall socket. If the power stays out for a longer period, you can set it in a sunny outdoor spot for a few hours and then use it at night.
If you’re caught short during a blackout, you can bring your solar garden lights inside and use those. It’s just a thought.
The issue that had me concerned last year was a blackout in our area during a spell of hot weather. Fortunately, a friend in Florida mentioned using Treva battery-power fans during hurricane season. I had one the other night and it kept me from melting.
All the items mentioned above are not that pricey except for the power bank. These make nice birthday, holiday and just-because gifts. If you are ever stuck for a gift idea, people tend to swoon over these gadgets.
We are living in uncertain times. There are steps we can take right now before a problem crops up.
You could even send the Texas governor an email in the middle of a blackout. I wouldn’t because that’s just mean. On the other hand, the idea is very entertaining sometimes.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]