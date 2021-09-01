It’s hurricane season, so I guess we need to talk about the weather this week. It used to be a safe topic, but you never know these days.
Right now, it is deja vu all over again in New Orleans, exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina wrecked the city. She tied with 2017’s Harvey for sheer property damage amounting to $125 billion.
By the time you’re reading this week’s paper, you might find yourself cleaning up another flood mess here in Clarion and Armstrong counties. As of Monday morning, the forecast says that we could get anywhere from one to six inches of rain from Ida.
I’ve always kept an eye on hurricanes that rain themselves out over Pennsylvania. Hurricane Agnes in 1972 contributed to my weather obsession, and so here we are.
Folks in this area remember the innumerable floods we’ve had in our deep creek valleys and are always eager to help others. This is a good thing, but let’s talk about the best way to get help to those who need it in another state.
I remember stopping by the New Bethlehem fire hall one afternoon in September 2017. There had been a call for donations to help disaster victims in Texas. After taking the obligatory photos to accompany an article, I put the camera in my car and went back inside to help for a while.
There was an issue with finding a way to haul all that stuff to the disaster area. Even if a truck had been able to make it to Texas, the highways were a mess for quite some time. And then somebody would have had to unload that eighteen-wheeler in nasty, muggy, buggy, hot conditions.
Then there’s the whole mess of truck drivers trying to buy fuel in places where the power is out and the pumps won’t pump.
So, those spare down comforters coming through the door at the fire hall might not have been all that welcome. Bug spray, AA batteries and small-engine oil turned out to be much more useful.
Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of sitting in on a few emergency management and volunteer powwows. Those folks have been there, done that and own the T-shirt kiosk.
The best thing to donate, I’ve heard, is a gift card.
If you think about it, it makes perfect sense. Disaster survivors could care less about home décor in the first days after their homes have been destroyed. While the Salvation Army and the Red Cross can keep them fed after a fashion, they still need money for other necessities that might not occur to us.
Walmart gift cards probably come to mind first because most people shop there. On the other hand, even they are damaged and destroyed in a hurricane or flood.
Myself, I like to bestow those “vanilla” Visa gift cards on people. They don’t expire, and their balances never dwindle because of unspecified charges written in tiny print. The best thing is, they can be used in nearly any store.
From what I heard from Texan and Mississippian friends after Harvey, bug spray is a major need. Now, shipping a case of Off! to a disaster area isn’t sexy and doesn’t give you quite the same inner glow as giving somebody your kids’ outgrown clothes. Send a gift card and just let folks buy what they really need.
But there’s a quirky little elf living in my head. It makes me wonder if you can buy a Waffle House gift card.
Don’t laugh. The Waffle House chain has a reputation for being back in business before anybody else. Informally, weather forecasters and disaster response teams gauge an area’s storm recovery by how soon the local franchise turns its lights back on.
But I have to wonder how soon the Gulf Coast is going to bounce back this time. We already have a shortage of truckers and shipping containers, not to mention all kinds of supply-chain problems. If you can actually buy something, it is going to cost a lot more than it did in 2017.
It might turn out that your universal Visa gift card makes all the difference to somebody. I’m not affiliated with Visa and don’t get any kickbacks from the company. I just know that they are good to keep around for a rainy day.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]