This week’s column contains a little bit of this and a little bit of that. It’s like cleaning the leftovers from the fridge.
For future reference, we are still experiencing a prolonged summer. Longstanding temperature records are being set here in the East even as western parts of the country have had several feet of snow or, as is the case with California today, a bomb cyclone that is bringing a foot or more of rain.
We haven’t had a frost yet, our lowest temperature being about 38 or 39. I still have greens growing in my garden without the benefit of a row cover.
Fortunately, we had plenty of rain this past summer. As of two weeks ago, there were plenty of berries clinging to woodland bushes and vines, provender for birds and other critters. The last of the hay is under cover, and it does a person good to see the bales lined up and ready for winter.
•••
There was plenty of fresh produce and honey available at the New Bethlehem farmer’s market last Friday. This week will be the last of the season, so stop by for some absolutely lovely produce. One of my favorite vendors had a box of butternut squash that I’m still obsessing about.
This prolonged warm spell has resulted in an underwhelming show of autumn colors on the trees. While there are some nice brilliant scarlets and golds here and there, most trees appear to hang on to their leaves as long as possible before they turn brown and blow away in a brisk breeze. You need a nice middling frost or two for a good show and we just haven’t had one.
•••
I don’t want to weigh in on the impasse between teachers and the Redbank school board. I only hope that the opposing sides can come up with a solution in which everyone wins. That’s a good way to go through life in general.
•••
Our second very odd Halloween is coming up this week. In all your born days, did you ever think that this pandemic would still be going on for a second year? I’ll bet that Halloween in 1918 was even stranger, so there’s that.
•••
I went on a leaf-peeping train excursion on the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad a couple of weeks ago, the first time my youngest grandson had been on a train and the second time for my daughter. They thought it was an awful lot like riding a schoolbus. Then I described what an Amtrak train was like.
Our present hard times won’t last forever. When the coast is clear, plan an Amtrak trip somewhere. The seats are similar to airline seats, but with much more leg room.
•••
Have you noticed all the stores that have been remodeled in recent months? Tom’s Riverside, the Dollar General in New Bethlehem and the Aldi in Clarion have all received facelifts. The new arrangements seem to give everybody a lot more space to maneuver.
The shelves and bins are shallower, though. I think that the excesses of the ‘90s are being replaced with the more modest displays that we remember from earlier days. This is history in action, gentle readers, and it makes me feel uneasy for some reason.
With the continuing disruptions in our supply chain, Christmas might look different again. Merchandise was late last year and 2021 looks like a repeat. Now might be a good time to hit the holiday craft shows and antique shops for gifts not made in a foreign land.
•••
Edgewoods Heights may be the only care facility in town, but it would still be the best even if it had brisk competition. In my family’s case, we would all prefer that Mom could continue to live in her own house. We rest easier knowing that she is well cared for and that we get to visit her nearly every day.
•••
The status of the winter of 2021 is up in the air. Some sources say that it will be a harsh one, while others say that it will be milder, if snowier. I haven’t checked in with a woolly bear caterpillar for a definitive forecast yet.
At any rate, heating costs are going to be a lot higher, no matter what fuel you use. I need to write a retrospective column about the energy crisis of the ‘70s. We’re overdue for a refresher course in conserving energy.
Who knows? Maybe Joe Biden looks better in a cardigan than Jimmy Carter did during a memorable White House fireside chat.
So, there’s another gift idea for Christmas. Buy somebody a handcrafted sweater or knit one yourself.
Gasoline is somewhere about $3.55 per gallon at this hour. It hasn’t been this high since 2014 or so. If some forecasts are correct, we are all going to be much healthier because we’re going to have to walk everywhere.
It used to be that I couldn’t wait to wake up in the morning just to see what had happened overnight. I’m still like that, but things are a tad too interesting these days.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]