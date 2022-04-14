I don’t have a solid topic for this week’s column, mostly because there are too many quirky subjects to choose from. Instead, I am serving you a potpourri of this-and-that. It is wise to remember that “potpourri” means “rotten pot” in French.
Gosh. Where to start?
Among the odd and assorted shortages we are all learning to live with, the scariest has to be the dearth of baby formula. I haven’t noticed this one personally because my grandsons are grown up. I saw a news item about this a few days ago, followed by anecdotes shared by friends around the country.
Half-empty shelves will give you a turn no matter what you’re trying to buy. I can only imagine young parents’ anxiety when they’re hunting frantically for a certain brand, find a few cans and buy as many as permitted. It seems that there are limits on how much they can buy at one time.
Meanwhile, there are already unscrupulous people trying to make a buck from the situation. This morning, I read a local article about the theft of calculators and breast milk pumps from Walmart. This probably isn’t the first breast milk cartel in history, but it’s a sickening way to exploit other people’s fears and needs.
There is anxiety about the availability of seed potatoes and garden fertilizer, too. You can still find seeds if you look around, but my favorite supplier has had many items out of stock since last year.
With that in mind, I decided to try raising some turnips over the winter for their seed. I had no idea how to do this exactly, but I’m not a big fan of this root crop and could spare the seed. Well, I have a dandy crop of wintered-over turnip greens and nary a seed stalk in sight.
There’s a lesson here, though, that has nothing to do with turnips and everything to do with problem-solving. Even if you don’t have a clue, just do something, anything. Begin.
Fortunately, I found a used copy of a 1970s book on seed-saving, along with the venerable “Carrots Love Tomatoes” which tells the reader all about companion planting. This knowledge will come in handy.
Two years ago, I was out driving around researching an article for the L-V. At the time, we were adjusting to this Brave New World and I wanted to see what kinds of gardens people were cobbling together.
My absolute favorite was one in Hawthorn made of a group of plastic kiddie wading pools. I’d read about this concept some years ago, but 2020 was the first time I had seen it put into practice.
For what it’s worth, I saw several of those wading pools stacked outside the New Bethlehem Dollar General store the other week. The largest was about five feet in diameter and bore a $20 price tag, just in case you’re interested.
My taste in shopping venues has been drastically altered in the past two years. While I have been fond of dollar-store shopping for a long time, I enjoyed an occasional foray into a department store. Those have vanished from our area, and so a shopping trip tends to revolve around farm-and-home stores these days.
You can still find canning jars and lids at farm-oriented stores, but you’ll have to act fast. The last time I was in a Tractor Supply, I grabbed the last box of lids and rings on general principle. If I don’t need them, someone else might.
Once the weather warms up, if it ever does, one of my projects is a do-it-yourself solar food dehydrator. There are at least eight bazillion online plans for them, mostly requiring little more than a few cardboard or wooden boxes, plastic sheeting or an odd old window and a can of black paint.
I haven’t noticed gas prices going down. They have been hovering at $4.39 per gallon for a few weeks but may drop 10 cents per gallon if the strategic oil reserves are tapped.
It’s fashionable to blame Joe Biden for our troubles. I didn’t vote for him, so I don’t have a dog in that fight. But fair is fair.
We’re so used to looking at the world through American eyes that we tend to think we’re something special. Well, I do that, too, but the world is a big place with a lot of opportunities for things to go wrong. Many of them have their roots in events that happened 60 or 70 years ago.
Take the current labor shortage, for example. This happens to come along at the same time that Baby Boomers are retiring in record numbers. Generation X has always been much smaller in number, and they’re the ones in the workforce right now.
It isn’t only America. Nearly every country in the world had a baby boom after 1945, and most are having associated worker shortages now.
This includes China and Russia. That makes me happy for some reason. Misery loves company.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]