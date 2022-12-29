As we stand on the threshold of 2023, time is on our minds. We think of the year past, and maybe even of decades gone by as we look to the future and all the possibilities that could fill the days ahead.
We are laying one more old year to rest and welcoming another baby new year.
I, personally have taken a little time to ponder and reflect on the decades of my life — four decades now to be exact. When you are living through an era, it just seems like normal life, but when there are years and years between those days, you begin to see the cultural patterns of those times emerge and things that specifically characterize that time period.
A general definition of time is “a measure of an irreversible sequence of events.” The subject goes much deeper, but a basic definition will do for us here.
As of 2022, the average lifespan for an American rounds off to 80 years, which is very good considering that it was much lower just a hundred years ago. Now we can roughly estimate each of the four seasons of life to be 20 years.
Often we hear people say that time speeds up as we grow older. That is true and not true at the same time. Time remains constant, but how we perceive time as we age is what changes.
Children take in visual stimuli much faster than adults, so, to them, time passes very slowly. They are mentally living at a faster pace. Also, their little minds are blank slates that are collecting and storing experiences for the first time.
The brains of older people take more time to process what they see, and additional brain deterioration over time causes older people to feel like time is speeding up.
On Facebook, I belong to a group called “Growing Up in the 70s and 80s.” Often, I am pleasantly shocked to see familiar toys and life experiences popping up in their posts. I guess I am a child of the 80s and just didn’t think about it. At the time, it was reality, and now many years hence, it was a time in history that can now be measured, categorized and filed in our museum of memories.
Speaking of the past, my mom and I have done a lot of ancestry research in the past few years, and it has struck me that so very little has been recorded from so many of my ancestors’ lives. If they have more than a birth and death date and a nationality connected to their name, they are the well-documented ones.
We have a huge amount of history to look back on from various perspectives and even more unrecorded history that we humans continue to mine with research, antique hunting and now DNA samples.
Some people leave behind many writings, photographs and things they have made, but the vast majority of lives sink into silence with only scant public records as guides to piece together a timeline of their existence.
The events and culture of their time give us clues into what their life might have been like, but no direct words or photographs have survived. Apparently, the average person of the past was not concerned about speaking to the next generation or making a mark on history. They just worked, lived and died without a fanfare.
We struggle to understand time. Artifacts of the past include art, clothes, books, movies, music and more. These items tell us a little bit about how the people of that time thought and lived and what they valued, and we try to piece together a living picture from that information.
The seasons are a perfect example of a life cycle. Each year is like a lifetime, and there are many creatures whose lifespans are much shorter than ours, so we witness the life cycle many, many times throughout our lives.
We experience the joy of spring, the warmth of summer, the cooling of autumn and the cold, frozen winter months when all of nature is asleep.
Having had a personal experience with death this year with the passing of my dad, it adds a new dimension to the meaning of life that you don’t have in your young and “invincible” days.
In your youth, death seems far away and maybe not even real. You hear stories about it, but it seldom touches those around you.
As you grow older and mature, you realize that this life is finite. We all have a beginning and an end to our story on earth. I just saw a story end up close. Now my memories of dad belong to history. It is a strange feeling to have someone being in your present for your whole life and suddenly they are a part of the past with the waterfall of time swiftly covering up their memory.
The new year is a time to reflect and to consider “time” and all the changes it brings. It erases both good times and bad times, and all the of past rests quietly in the deep sea of history.
The biggest realization and take-away from all this is that time will run out for me and you one day, as it has for all those who have gone before us.
We must appreciate and value the little things day by day, relax, stop and smell the roses, dream big and consciously make an effort to live life to the fullest.
That is my New Year wish for 2023.
Happy New Year!